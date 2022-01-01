David J. Toscano column: Virginia tax cuts: bumper sticker proposals or sound public policy?

First, there is one reason some tax relief is justified: the Virginia economy continues to improve. During the campaign, there were allegations that the state’s economy was “in the ditch,” but the surplus revenues show the commonwealth is recovering robustly from the pandemic.

Second, the recovery has been uneven. Many working families and residents of certain parts of the state have not benefited by this improvement as much as others. Northam’s proposed one-time rebate, a reduction in the food tax and changes in the child tax credit would help them balance their budgets.

Third, cutting taxes means less revenue. A portion of the grocery tax is rebated to local schools, and to protect against this loss ($262 million in the second year), Northam’s proposal replaces those revenues by transfers from the state to the localities. The governor’s proposal does not, however, replace the 0.5% of the tax that is presently earmarked ($133 million in the second year) for transportation funding.

Fourth, Virginia is not known as a high-tax state.