David L. Meyer and Linda J. Colbert column: Preserve the last bastion of nonpartisan government in Virginia

4) The costs of these May elections are de minimis, when one considers the clear benefits of being able to choose one’s neighbors to serve their communities inoculated from the partisan rancor of higher-level, partisan elections.

To be sure, there frequently are tough decisions made at the local level, and there often are strongly held differences of opinion. And it is when these issues are resolved that we are reminded that our nonpartisan leaders work through these differences by focusing on the facts, resolving differences through compromise and collaboration, without partisan schisms that sometimes can shackle decision-makers and impede better outcomes.

We urge the General Assembly to allow cities and towns to continue to determine what is best for themselves by preserving the local option to hold nonpartisan elections.