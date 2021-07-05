David L. Roll column: George Marshall: Saving the world twice

Editor’s note: This column is based on a speech given by David L. Roll, author of “George Marshall: Defender of the Republic,” on July Fourth in Leesburg at the former home of Marshall and his wife, Katherine.

I have been asked to say a few words about how General Marshall saved the world — not just once, but twice. And I intend to leave you with a message from the general about democracy and race.

Saving the world twice? An audacious claim. And yes, it’s a stretch. But arguably is true. Indeed, if there is a single individual in the history of our republic who played a major role in saving the world from tyranny twice, it is Leesburg’s own George Marshall.

He first did it by building an army from scratch that achieved victory in World War II. And second, by preventing Russia, then the Soviet Union, from dominating postwar Europe and Eurasia.