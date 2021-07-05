David L. Roll column: George Marshall: Saving the world twice

Editor’s note: This column is based on a speech given by David L. Roll, author of “George Marshall: Defender of the Republic,” on July Fourth in Leesburg at the former home of Marshall and his wife, Katherine.
I have been asked to say a few words about how General Marshall saved the world — not just once, but twice. And I intend to leave you with a message from the general about democracy and race.
Saving the world twice? An audacious claim. And yes, it’s a stretch. But arguably is true. Indeed, if there is a single individual in the history of our republic who played a major role in saving the world from tyranny twice, it is Leesburg’s own George Marshall.
He first did it by building an army from scratch that achieved victory in World War II. And second, by preventing Russia, then the Soviet Union, from dominating postwar Europe and Eurasia.
Here, under these oaks, we are on hallowed ground. Exactly 80 years ago — July 4, 1941 — Army Chief of Staff Marshall faced his first and greatest test as a leader on the national stage. By 1941, the Germans and Japanese had joined with Italy in an axis of evil to conquer the world. The 1940 draft law in the U.S. provided that draftees, National Guard and other soldiers only had to serve for one year. And then they were done. One and done, as they say.
Marshall’s challenge on July 4, 1941, was to change that law. Congress was bitterly divided. Unless he could persuade Congress to extend the terms of service beyond a single year, Marshall’s army of more than 700,000 soldiers would melt away in October 1941 — two months before the Pearl Harbor attack. And if that happened, the U.S. would be defenseless.
Marshall refused to let that happen. Because of his persuasive power and his reputation for telling the truth, Congress voted in August to extend the service terms by the slimmest of margins — a single vote.
As a result, by the time the U.S. entered the war after Pearl Harbor, the country had a fully functioning draft. A well-led mobile army. And an army that had been purged by Marshall of a thousand unfit officers — many of whom were his dear friends.
As the war progressed, Marshall built, trained and supplied an army of more than 8 million men and women. During Christmas week 1941, Marshall convinced British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and his skeptical military chiefs to adopt a command structure called “the Combined Chiefs of Staff,” which directed the course of the global war from Washington, D.C., not London as the British fervently wanted. It was the key to winning the war.
From that point forward, Marshall was the dominant voice on matters of Allied grand strategy and the deployment of troops across the globe. He fought to make sure that the unconditional surrender of Germany remained the top priority before the Allies turned to the defeat of Japan.
Because of Marshall’s actions, the tens of millions who survived the sword in World War II were liberated from Nazi slavery and Japanese brutality.
Two years after the war ended, the world still was struggling to recover. George Marshall, as secretary of state, stepped forward again. Marshall understood that Josef Stalin, the Soviet’s supreme dictator, and his Communist Party were moving to exploit the devastation of the war and dominate Europe, perhaps China as well.
In a famous 1947 speech at Harvard University, a shot heard round the world, Marshall told Congress: “The whole world, the whole world, hangs in the balance. Action must be taken without delay.”
With the aid of his hand-picked crew of talented experts and U.S. Sen. Arthur Vandenberg, R-Mich., Marshall acted.
He conceived and he persuaded a Republican-controlled Congress to endorse an infrastructure plan that became known as the “Marshall Plan.”
The Marshall Plan was a massive and hugely expensive program of monetary and in-kind assistance. It revived the economies of war-torn Europe. It provided millions of citizens with a psychological boost.
And to make sure the plan worked, Marshall laid the groundwork for NATO, a military alliance that would “contain” the aggressive designs of the Soviet Union, the Russians.
With the possible exception of the Louisiana Purchase, the bipartisan Marshall Plan and its complement, NATO, were the most significant diplomatic initiatives in American history. The Marshall Plan was regarded as altruistic — unsordid. In fact, it was driven by enlightened self-interest.
Marshall foresaw that a prosperous Europe would provide America with markets to buy and sell its products. In a real sense, the Marshall Plan, along with its NATO security blanket, was a trade deal. At the same time the Marshall Plan and NATO “contained” the Soviet expansion and led to its eventual breakup.
While a case can be made that Marshall saved the world, why does he matter today? There is a little-remembered 1949 speech by Marshall that answers that question. It was a civil rights message that he delivered in New York City.
The audience included Marshall’s friend and adviser on racial issues, Dr. Frederick D. Patterson, an African American who headed the Tuskegee Institute. Marshall’s point was that African Americans have a right to a decent education. And that America’s “failure” in that regard was not only “grossly unfair.” It also was undermining a “stable, dependable democracy.”
Marshall warned that as America preached democracy to the world, it needed to address the racial inequities in its own house. His words, and I quote: “We must be careful to remove the motes [the dust] from our eyes as we seek to clear the eyes of the world.”
Mind you, this message was delivered five years before Brown v. Board of Education and almost 20 years before the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the 1960s civil rights movement in America. And more than 70 years before Black Lives Matter.
Two years after Marshall’s 1949 speech, when he was U.S. secretary of defense, he accomplished what neither of his two predecessors were able to do. He jump-started integration of the Army. Specifically, he authorized Gen. Matthew Ridgway to implement the integration of all army combat forces in Korea.
Marshall was ahead of his time. Open-minded. Early supporter of women in the armed forces. Advocate of universal citizen service. Nonpartisan. Truth to power. A visionary. He lived by a moral code that emphasized fairness, self-control, honor, duty and truth, no matter whether it helped or hurt his cause.
Yet, he was a humble man. In a letter to his sister that described his activities here at Dodona on July 4, 1948, 73 years ago, Marshall proudly ticked off his accomplishments: “new gate posts,” “considerable garden work,” “a stone walk in the garden,” and “of course, a full battle with the Japanese beetles.” Those were the achievements on that day — Independence Day — of the selfless man from Leesburg who changed the world.
General Marshall left us with a profound metaphor: To preserve our democracy, Americans must remove the motes, the bits of dust in our eyes, that prevent us from being clear-eyed about race.
