David L. Roll column: Virginia's choice

Each state is entitled to have two statues in the U.S. Capitol. When Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is removed, one statue will remain: George Washington. Who should take Lee’s place? Who shall stand beside the father of our country?
It’s Virginia’s choice.
Seventy-plus years ago, the choice would have been a no-brainer. At a graduation ceremony on the morning of June 5, 1947, Harvard University’s president made the audacious yet entirely credible claim that a 27-year resident of Virginia was the only soldier-statesman in the history of America whose ability and character made him worthy of being compared favorably with George Washington: five-star General George C. Marshall, the organizer of victory and dominant voice in matters of Allied grand strategy during World War II.
That afternoon, Marshall, then secretary of state, outlined in Harvard Yard what would become known as the Marshall Plan, a bold program to protect American security by pledging to spend billions of dollars to reduce “hunger, poverty, desperation and chaos” in war-torn Europe.
The next year he would lay the groundwork for NATO, a military alliance that successfully contained the aggressive designs of the Soviet Union. In 1953, having served as secretary of defense following the outbreak of the Korean War, Marshall was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Now, an eight-person commission appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam is charged with recommending a statue to replace Lee. The governor has suggested that it choose someone “who better represents the inclusive and diverse state that Virginia is now.”
U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, believes the replacement should be someone who symbolizes an acknowledgment of Virginia’s history of slavery. Assuming the commission follows that lead, individuals such as Booker T. Washington (African American intellectual), Oliver Hill (civil rights lawyer), Barbara Rose Johns (civil rights activist) and John Mercer Langston (founder of Howard University Law School) each are worthy candidates for placement in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall.
While George Marshall in war and peace liberated millions abroad and safeguarded the lives of tens of thousands of American soldiers and citizens, diversity and civil rights were not among his causes.
In fact, scrutiny of his 50-year career under 10 presidents, which surely would take place if his statue were to be seriously considered as a replacement for Lee, would reveal a blend of indifference and condescension toward African Americans.
That attitude likely reflects some of the racist beliefs that pervaded white society throughout the first half of the 20th century, though there is no evidence that he ever harbored hostility toward African Americans.
This is not to say that he simply was a captive of his times. Marshall was capable of rising above Army tradition and societal mores. In the case of racial integration and inclusivity, however, he did not rise. His single-minded concerns were winning the war and achieving peace.
Which leads to the question: What should the replacement statute embody? An individual who represents a break with Virginia’s history of slavery and racism, and a future of inclusivity? Or the triumph of America over Nazi racism and tyranny, magnanimity toward the vanquished and the quest for world peace?
Having lived, figuratively, with Marshall for several years while researching and writing “George Marshall: Defender of the Republic,” I am biased, of course. But I believe his statue should be placed at the elbow of George Washington in the nation’s Capitol.
Other than a plain marker at Arlington National Cemetery, there is no statue, let alone memorial, to this humble individual anywhere in Washington — even though he is the second-most consequential soldier-statesman thus far in our history.
Next to, or near, Washington is where he belongs.
Nevertheless, it is Virginia’s choice, not mine. And in light of the Black Lives Matter and other racial justice protests taking place in Virginia and throughout the rest of the country, a strong case can and almost certainly will be made that this is the right time for the state to make a symbolic break with its past.
But one day, hopefully before Marshall fades from memory, an act of Congress, or the states of Virginia and Pennsylvania (Marshall’s birthplace), will secure a place for his statue somewhere under the Capitol dome or even on the National Mall. His achievements, and particularly his character, must never be forgotten.
