David Lazarus column: COVID-19 isn't spread by mosquitoes. But the next pandemic might be

It was Bakersfield, Calif.

Then I found a recent press release from another pest control business, Orkin, naming Los Angeles as the most mosquito-infested city in the country.

That puts L.A. ahead of boggier metropolises such as Atlanta — the most mosquito-infested city for the previous seven years — Washington and Dallas.

Intrigued, I decided to reach out to mosquito experts to find out if California in general and L.A. in particular are facing a mosquito menace perhaps few of us might be aware of.

The answer, I’m sorry to say, is yes. And its name is Aedes aegypti.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Aedes mosquito, a.k.a. the yellow fever mosquito, is “the main type of mosquito that spreads Zika, dengue, chikungunya and other viruses. ... Because Aedes aegypti mosquitoes live near and prefer to feed on people, they are more likely to spread these viruses than other types of mosquitoes.”

And here’s the bad news: The tropical Aedes mosquito is believed to have settled in California in 2013, likely after arriving aboard a cargo ship. It’s been thriving, and spreading, ever since.