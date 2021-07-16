David Lazarus column: Thanks to the pandemic, we now have 'an epidemic of sleep deprivation'

Not surprisingly, the academy’s study found that many sleepless Americans had turned to prescription drugs or over-the-counter supplements such as melatonin to address their restlessness.

More than two-thirds of respondents said they were using such remedies more frequently since the pandemic started.

Americans spent more than $825 million on melatonin last year, up 43% from a year earlier, according to data analytics firm Nielsen.

Never one to miss a business opportunity, Amazon received federal approval this month to create sleep monitors that use “radar sensors” to track how much you toss and turn. Unlike the Apple Watch or FitBit, Amazon’s device wouldn’t be worn but instead would keep an eye on you from beside the bed.

U.S. adults already were sleep-challenged even before the arrival of Mean Mr. Corona. The ubiquity of cellphones, tablet computers and other buzzy distractions for years has undermined the ability of many people to catch some Zs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that, even before the pandemic, a third of U.S. adults weren’t getting the recommended seven or more hours of sleep each night.