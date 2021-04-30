David Marion column: The founders' republic and young Americans

Entwined with the current debate over the government’s handling of the pandemic is a very active national conversation about the health — even the defensibility — of the constitutional republic itself, as well as the respect owed to that republic and the founders who called it into being. The outcome of these debates and conversations will be consequential for all Americans, irrespective of whether they believe it is time to “redefine” the nation or believe that the United States remains an exceptional, even if not perfect, democracy.

While not every disagreement has to do with culture, those that are cultural in nature tend to be particularly consequential. Whether as reflected in hyperbolic campaign rhetoric or social justice protests, the fundamental divide in the United States today has to do with a disagreement about what constitutes a “healthy” way of life for Americans. This is heady stuff that, as we have seen too often in the past year, easily can lead to civil unrest and violence.

The culture-related disputes that are being played out in legislative chambers and on the streets will take time to resolve themselves, which is not the same as saying that the resolution inevitably will be beneficial. If the stakes are high for all Americans, they particularly are significant for young Americans who have the most to win or lose in this contest.