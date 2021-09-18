David Marion column: Voting rules and rational self-government

There is abundant evidence that the Constitution was intended to promote informed deliberation and decision-making aimed at advancing the “common good.” The objective was to establish a government based on consent that would not quickly descend into anarchy or give rise to tyranny, the usual story of democracies. Competent self-government requires the kind of reasoned deliberation and voting that set the stage for prudential decision-making and policymaking.

Who, after all, wants incompetent, ill-informed or ad hoc governance, deliberations, voting or decision-making? While perfectly rational decision-making never will be attainable by fallible beings, it is possible to structure behavior so as to promote more, rather than less, competence when it comes to nurturing a civic order that enriches the lives of its members.

Take, for example, voting regulations. If a close approximation to competent self-governance is our collective aim, then a one-year residency requirement for voting in local and state elections merits serious consideration — it takes time to become acquainted with the challenges and opportunities that contextualize decision-making at all levels of government. While we should never forget the abuse of literacy tests prior to the civil rights movement, we should not allow historical wrongdoings to induce us to abandon the cause of rational self-government.