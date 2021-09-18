David Marion column: Voting rules and rational self-government

Few subjects have received more attention since the November presidential election than voting regulations that govern access to the polls and participation in elections. Charges of voter suppression have been triggered by even modest new state rules, such as the ones upheld this summer by the U.S. Supreme Court in an Arizona case.
What has been lost in the contentious debates is the connection between election-related rules and competent or rational self-government. Voting regulations are not inherently pernicious. Some may be unconstitutionally discriminatory, but rules regarding who can vote, and how, are common to all constitutional republics, and well-devised rules advance the cause of decent and competent government. In the United States, those rules come directly or indirectly from the people.
Rather than automatically associating rules governing voting with voter suppression, which makes it difficult to have a reasonable conversation, the conversations should begin with the Constitution and, specifically, the end sought to be advanced by leading founders such as George Washington and James Madison: rational self-government, or at least the best possible approximation to competent self-government, that promotes human flourishing — or what Madison called “rational dignity.”
The defense of the Constitution in the Federalist Papers is rooted firmly in appeals to reason. Witness Madison’s defense of a method of selection for federal judges that prioritizes knowledge of the law and experience, as well as his defense of political processes that contribute to the “refinement and enlargement of the views of the people.”
There is abundant evidence that the Constitution was intended to promote informed deliberation and decision-making aimed at advancing the “common good.” The objective was to establish a government based on consent that would not quickly descend into anarchy or give rise to tyranny, the usual story of democracies. Competent self-government requires the kind of reasoned deliberation and voting that set the stage for prudential decision-making and policymaking.
Who, after all, wants incompetent, ill-informed or ad hoc governance, deliberations, voting or decision-making? While perfectly rational decision-making never will be attainable by fallible beings, it is possible to structure behavior so as to promote more, rather than less, competence when it comes to nurturing a civic order that enriches the lives of its members.
Take, for example, voting regulations. If a close approximation to competent self-governance is our collective aim, then a one-year residency requirement for voting in local and state elections merits serious consideration — it takes time to become acquainted with the challenges and opportunities that contextualize decision-making at all levels of government. While we should never forget the abuse of literacy tests prior to the civil rights movement, we should not allow historical wrongdoings to induce us to abandon the cause of rational self-government.
In point of fact, voting regulations are inherently restrictive — and for good reason. The reasoning behind these rules mirrors the reasoning behind the framers’ decision to create a constitutional republic rather than a pure democracy. They believed that governmental legitimacy is the product of popular consent, but the consent of people who understand what it takes to have a government that is up to the job of protecting fundamental rights and liberties or the conditions that make for human flourishing.
Jefferson’s challenge in the Declaration of Independence was to demonstrate to “all mankind” that the American people were up to the job of competent self-government — that they knew the difference between tyranny and legitimate government, and understood how to maintain something approximating a competent rights-oriented government.
Voting regulations that increase the odds of having competent and decent government consistent with the foundational principles of the nation are not only defensible but highly desirable. Judicial review of state voting regulations, and any threat of illegitimate voter suppression, should be governed by this objective. Only in this way can judges and the American people properly distinguish defensible from indefensible voting regulations, and learn to devise rules that are constitutionally sound and that effectively promote “informed” voting.
The steady erosion of attention to rational self-government is a reflection of the unfortunate replacement of constitutional politics by power politics. Power politics accentuates the importance of “will,” or individual and group desires, in governance, in contrast to the kind of reasoned-based deliberation encouraged by the Declaration of Independence and Constitution.
In practice, constitutional politics is more constraining and hence less volatile and liberating than the kind of reasoning favored by practitioners of power politics. Constitutional politics in the United States is not undemocratic politics, but it does favor refined over unrefined democracy, and rules regarding who can vote and how are most defensible when they do not abstract from that distinction.
Following the lead of the founders, the American people would do themselves a great service by focusing on the requirements of competent and decent self-government when debating such disparate issues as voting regulations, the allocation of powers among various levels of government, education and criminal justice reform.
David Marion is Elliott Professor Emeritus of Government and a faculty fellow of the Wilson Center for Leadership in the Public Interest at Hampden-Sydney College. Contact him at: damarion@hsc.edu