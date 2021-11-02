David Marsden column: The importance, not the menace, of incumbency

As we slowly learn the intricacies and details of our avocation surrounding public service, we rely on our veteran legislators to guide and inform us about issues they have had years to learn, as well as how to navigate the legislative and human processes that ultimately lead to a consensus of enough votes to pass a bill.

And no one becomes expert or even proficient in more than a few policy areas. We learn from each other. We learn from representatives from nonprofits, the business community and public interest groups about bills we will introduce and how we will vote.

While it always is great to have new blood, it is critical that new lawmakers offer something from their careers or experiences that can add to the quilt of skills, backgrounds and diversity that all of us can bring to the table. Running on one issue, or the absurdity that somehow a candidate “cares” more than the incumbent, is faulty logic.

As we redistrict, it is inevitable that some legislators will be placed in the same district. While this is unavoidable due to population shifts reflected in the census, it should be kept to a minimum.