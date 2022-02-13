David Marshall column: Support charter schools in Virginia

Several myths about charter schools are being shared as part of an apparent attempt to defeat Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed legislation to expand charter schools.

Before it is suggested otherwise, I support public schools, including traditional public schools, magnet schools (e.g., Franklin Military Academy), Governor’s schools (e.g., Maggie Walker), and charter schools.

So, what are charter schools? Charter schools are public schools that are independent of a school district. In exchange for having additional school-level autonomy, they must have their school’s charter renewed every five years to remain open. Charter schools have the autonomy and freedom to make decisions that make the most sense for the students they serve, the teachers they employ and the communities in which they are situated.

For many, charter schools are a new concept. In these pages and elsewhere, charter school opponents have made several arguments. Among these is the notion charter schools will lead to increased levels of segregation. I find this claim to be rather puzzling given that per Virginia Department of Education data, the public school that most closely mirrors Richmond’s racial and ethnic diversity — Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts — is a charter school.

Others have suggested charter schools are profit-seeking, but in fact, most charter schools are nonprofit entities. The claim that charter schools “drain funds” from existing public schools is equally dubious. This allegation stems from the fact that schools are funded based on the number of students they enroll. If a student leaves school A and instead goes to school B, the money associated with funding that student follows the child to the next school.

If people believe this and are consistent in their thinking, they will need to levy the same argument against public schools in Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties. How many people work in Richmond but choose to live outside of the city because they prefer the suburban schools for their children? Are these families defunding Richmond Public Schools? The answer is no; these parents are engaging in a subtle form of school choice — but one that is not available to everyone.

It is important to recognize that school choice always has existed for families with enough wealth and income. Parents with the means to do so can purchase homes attached to schools they prefer or afford private school tuition. It is only families who lack the means to do so that are excluded from these options. Charter schools are one way to level the playing field and allow all families options for their children.

I’ve spent most of my life as a resident of Virginia. I grew up in Newport News, and earned degrees from Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth University. Today, I am a professor at Auburn University and chair of the Alabama Public Charter School Commission. The commission oversees most of our state’s charter schools, and decides which charter school applications to approve and renew.

In Alabama, charter schools have been around for five years and some interesting things are happening. The state has opened schools that are offering racially diverse educational options where they previously did not exist.

The state’s longest operating charter school is in Mobile, and it re-engages students who either have dropped out of school or almost are mathematically there. Another is one of the only LGBTQ-affirming schools in the United States; another has a STEM-based curriculum; and this fall, we are set to open an aerospace and aviation-themed charter school, offering pre-apprenticeship programs through a partnership with Delta Airlines.

Charter schools are filling needs left unmet by traditional public schools and they have been a positive development in Alabama. This is evidenced by the fact that more than 1,000 families currently are on a charter school waitlist.

The pandemic has demonstrated that one-size-fits-all education does not serve all students equally. Research I conducted during the pandemic demonstrated that charter school leaders were able to be more nimble and pivot more quickly than traditional public schools to get devices, internet hot spots and meals in the hands of their students. They were able to do so because school leaders knew their students and their specific needs better than a school district’s central office ever could.

All families deserve to have public school options for their children. Lawmakers in Richmond should support charter school legislation that expands educational opportunity for Virginia’s students.