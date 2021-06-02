David Murray column: Solar key to Virginia Clean Economy Act's success

Much of that growth can be attributed to the VCEA’s policies to incentivize the installation of solar on homes, schools and businesses — known as distributed generation or “DG” solar.

DG solar continues to soar in popularity as more households and businesses choose to generate their own electricity from their rooftops. Distributed generation employs more than half of the nation’s entire solar workforce and mainly consists of locally owned small businesses.

As Virginia becomes a leader in solar, we must attract students from all backgrounds to the solar workforce, retain talent to keep up with demand and reflect all communities in the commonwealth.

Since 2015, the national solar industry has seen a 39% increase in representation for women, a 92% increase for Latino workers, an 18% increase for Asian American and Pacific Islander workers, and a 73% increase for African American workers.

In an effort to address economic disparity, drive workforce development and increase the diversity of the solar industry, the VCEA gives first preference to economically distressed communities for both job training programs and the siting of renewable energy facilities.