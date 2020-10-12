David Ramadan column: Stop spending on bricks-and-mortar and start investing in online education

It also is evident that those who might prefer a blackboard have a long way to go. The days of a camera aimed at an overhead projector slide are more than just old school, and the idea that we’ll be able to capture and hold the attention of the TikTok generation with a barebones Zoom call isn’t going to get it.

At Harvard University, David Malan teaches CS50, an introductory computer science class, and one of the school’s most popular courses. The professor has said it might be “a better educational experience to watch CS50’s lectures online than attend them in person.”

Writing about Malan and his work for The New Yorker, Eren Orbey characterized this year’s transition to online learning as a struggle for many professors.

In March, he wrote, “no more than five hundred Harvard instructors had virtual teaching experience.” But in a matter of days, the number jumped to about 3,000 — the size of Harvard’s entire teaching staff.

For Malan, with a decade of online experience and the support of a staff of six (including full-time technologists), the transition was “very straightforward.” But for many — and whether they would be teaching first-graders or college students — it’s unlikely that experience was universal, nor should we have expected it to be.