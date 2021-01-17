David Routt column: A coronavirus winter: Historical and literary lessons

Nor did Defoe’s narrator let superstition or falsehoods mar his judgment of how best to contain the epidemic. Antonie von Leeuwenhoek’s revelation of bacteria to the world was beyond the narrator’s horizon, yet he sees no contradiction between plague as sign of divine displeasure and the operation of disease by “natural causes.” He, consequently, accepts the cruel efficacy of “shutting up” plague-stricken households, the need to regulate taverns, alehouses and coffee shops, and the wisdom of speedily interring corpses. The narrator in fact understood asymptomatic transmission of disease. The scientific revolution informed Defoe’s worldview.

As the coronavirus winter proceeds, what lessons can be drawn from the plague, whether historical or literary? Perhaps an appeal to our better angels is the most profound message. Defoe’s narrator dismissed as unfounded rumor a claim that plague-stricken people maliciously infected others. He refused to acknowledge such perversity. What would Defoe have made of unmasked, nonsocially distanced superspreader events during the present pandemic? Camus’ physician-narrator retained a positive view of humanity, a sense that people are more admirable than despicable. Vice’s wellspring is an ignorance on which the individual chooses to act. During the coming months, it would behoove us to prove Defoe and Camus right. Many brave fellow citizens, whether motivated by economic necessity, professional calling or radical altruism, are protecting and providing for the rest of us. Following the science and doing everything possible to reduce the virus’ spread are minimal expressions of gratitude. Compassion and adequate material aid to those immiserated by the pandemic are not much to ask either.