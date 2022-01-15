David S. Kerr column: Stemming the 'Great Resignation' in Virginia education

One problem is the now highly politically charged environment of public education. While school board meetings have turned into right-vs.-left debates over critical race theory, or this or that book in the library, teachers often are the ones caught in the middle. They just want to teach, not get involved in the nation’s culture wars.

Then there is pay. Some claim this doesn’t matter, that we pay the teachers enough as it is already, and besides, no one became a teacher to get rich. But the fact remains: They are leaving and we’re not able to hire new ones. The counter to that is: If you pay people enough, they will be more inclined to stay. It’s basic economics. Last month’s annualized inflation rate was 6.9%. If that keeps up, it will erase most of the benefits of pay increases enacted during the past year.

In the meantime, everything possible should be done to improve morale in the workforce. Lack of communication has been a frequent complaint in almost every school system. During COVID, when it came to policy changes, schedule changes, and just an open back-and-forth between school administrators and instructional staff, it seems sometimes, teachers were the last ones to get the word.