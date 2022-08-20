David T. Marshall, Tim Pressley and Savanna M. Love column: Classroom challenges and opportunities lie ahead

By David T. Marshall, Tim Pressley and Savanna M. Love

The past few school years have been tumultuous, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we begin a new school year, it is important to recognize the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Teachers have been stretched thin, and millions of students are behind academically. Meeting student learning needs and supporting teachers should be a priority.

Recent research we conducted suggests that roughly 3 in 4 teachers considered quitting during the past school year, and almost 1 in 5 applied for a job outside of education. These figures are disastrous and potentially harmful for students.

Additionally, more than half of the teachers we surveyed reported having low levels of morale. The impact of this is real. As of Aug. 4, there were more than 600 unfilled teacher positions in the Richmond metropolitan area alone.

Teachers are reporting that they are overworked, undercompensated and undervalued. Many are experiencing an increase in workloads to prepare multiple instruction formats, while at the same time facing pressure from parents and administrators to limit students’ learning losses.

Teachers shared that they have spent much of the past year covering classes for teachers who were not present, either due to COVID-19 or another reason. In many settings, teachers still had to contend with students who were not physically present and attending remotely. At the same time, much of the additional planning time teachers were given to help navigate some of these challenges during the 2020-21 school year were removed the following year.

However, there is good news. Teachers who reported having high levels of autonomy in the workplace and administrative support reported higher levels of morale and job satisfaction. They were significantly less likely to make plans to leave the classroom.

Supporting teachers matters, and that is something school leaders can control. For schools to resume a more successful, stable and sustainable footing, their leaders are going to have to find ways to give teachers the autonomy to do their work and provide meaningful support.

School leaders can promote this workplace by giving teachers the flexibility to provide the instruction their students need rather than always telling them how to teach. Administrators can support teachers by providing classroom resources, emotional support, allowing educator voices to be part of decisions, and ensuring that teachers’ scheduled planning time is respected and not consumed with covering absent colleagues’ classes.

Some have claimed that schools failed to learn important lessons during the pandemic and that we have returned to business as usual. We beg to differ.

Important investments have been made in our schools’ digital infrastructure. When the pandemic forced schools to shutter in March 2020, most of them did not use online learning management systems (like Canvas). Most schools did not have devices for all students — and teachers, students and families alike were ill-prepared to teach and learn online.

Most schools now use online learning management systems. They allow students to submit assignments virtually, teachers to access and grade work without having to haul stacks of papers to and from school, and parents to keep up with their children’s progress.

Video-based platforms like Zoom can allow for meetings to take place that previously might have required parents to take time off from work to come to school. Many schools now provide devices for all students, ensuring equitable access to digital tools. If a similar crisis were to occur today, schools are much better prepared than they were prior to the pandemic.

This fall, it will be important for school leaders and policymakers to strike a balance between supporting teachers and maintaining academics. Teachers need to be better supported or more will leave the profession.

But this support cannot result in reduced academic standards for students. As the new school year begins and COVID-19 becomes endemic, teachers and students both deserve better.