Dawn M. Adams column: How do you want to age?

The number of older Americans who died of COVID-19 haunts me. Of the nearly 600,000 whom we lost, 95% of them were age 50 or older. For context, 2,977 people died as a direct result of the terrorist acts on 9/11. This cataclysmic loss is something few of us can fully understand or feel.
But what does it say about our society and what might these deaths highlight? I could not stop thinking about the seeming disregard for the life of people no longer sporting the glow of youth. The concept of senicide kept coming to mind while sifting and sorting future policy needs. Senicide is the killing of the aged or abandoning them to their death. Throughout antiquity many cultures have openly and intentionally practiced senicide, as they lacked technology to help people. In the past year, the U.S. watched as a highly transmissible, deadly virus tore through nursing homes, killing many of our elderly and most vulnerable. While obviously this was not intended, it had much the same effect.
By 2030, 1 in 5 Virginians will be age 65 or older, a doubling of that population from 2010. People both are living longer and living longer sicker. Many chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity are beginning in childhood. What COVID-19 showed us is that we are even more vulnerable and ill-equipped to successfully navigate similar crises with age.
It’s easy to focus on the shiny future of our youth, to fight for their opportunities; we want what’s best for our kids. Fighting for our own future as mature adults is a harder sell. But we must. Issues of aging never have been concerns of the young. Acknowledging decline and loss of independence can be uncomfortable and frightening. Appropriating resources to help can seem selfish or self-serving, but in truth, it is the opposite. If we don’t face the challenges of a rapidly aging Virginia, we could leave a legacy of debt and grief for the very youth we hope to protect.
There is no tolerance for intentional senicide in the U.S., but apathy can result in the same outcome. We have to be proactive if we truly want to “age in place,” and this requires wraparound support and new innovations to stay and age with dignity. Right now, we don’t have the infrastructure to secure this possibility for most of us. And that is an issue of both ageism and classism.
The classism might seem less apparent, but it’s a divide that has the potential to bankrupt our commonwealth. Even the middle class likely does not fully appreciate how expensive it is to age. Dementia rates, for example, have risen to near epidemic proportions and the average fee to live in a dementia care facility is $6,000 a month. The costs are even more prohibitive to provide care in the home. This is why it becomes necessary for the government to offer some of the solutions.
From a policy lens, the only way to truly address these problems is with transgenerational leadership. We must take the energy, optimism and enthusiasm of our youth and combine it with the goal-driven work ethic of our middle-aged and the wisdom of our seniors, to build new solutions toward aging in place for as long as we can, and aging in congregate settings when we must, in much more supportive ways.
Fortunately, the Joint Commission on Health Care, whose purpose is to convene stakeholders to improve health care, will be fully evaluating issues on aging this year. As chair of the Aging in Place work group, I hope it will bring much-needed attention and resources to this looming crisis. This work group will offer ways for Virginia to invest in healthy aging, using lessons from the pandemic to inform recommendations.
In 2020-21 alone, Virginia invested $464 million in home health care services, $50 million in broadband and $47 million in nursing facilities, yet we still fall woefully short of the funding necessary to make aging in place possible. Meanwhile, our fiscal investments in health care spending do little to help the middle class, since much of the funding targets our poorest community members through the Medicaid program.
As the joint commission meets over the summer, we will evaluate the issues more fully, and seek best practices and innovative ideas. I hope that Virginians will consider joining these meetings; we will need our best thinking to prepare for the demands of the 2 million older Virginians and avoid senicide by apathy.
Dawn M. Adams, D-Richmond, represents the 68th district in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact her at: DelDAdams@house.virginia.gov