Dawn M. Adams column: How do you want to age?

The number of older Americans who died of COVID-19 haunts me. Of the nearly 600,000 whom we lost, 95% of them were age 50 or older. For context, 2,977 people died as a direct result of the terrorist acts on 9/11. This cataclysmic loss is something few of us can fully understand or feel.

But what does it say about our society and what might these deaths highlight? I could not stop thinking about the seeming disregard for the life of people no longer sporting the glow of youth. The concept of senicide kept coming to mind while sifting and sorting future policy needs. Senicide is the killing of the aged or abandoning them to their death. Throughout antiquity many cultures have openly and intentionally practiced senicide, as they lacked technology to help people. In the past year, the U.S. watched as a highly transmissible, deadly virus tore through nursing homes, killing many of our elderly and most vulnerable. While obviously this was not intended, it had much the same effect.

By 2030, 1 in 5 Virginians will be age 65 or older, a doubling of that population from 2010. People both are living longer and living longer sicker. Many chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity are beginning in childhood. What COVID-19 showed us is that we are even more vulnerable and ill-equipped to successfully navigate similar crises with age.