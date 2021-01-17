Dawn M. Adams column: It's time for Virginia to enter the current century: Modernize nursing

With all of this higher education, training and national certification in Virginia, we APNs still are not deemed “competent” when we enter clinical practice, at least not by organized medicine. Virginia restricts APNs from practicing to the full extent of their abilities. How? For one, the boards of medicine and nursing regulate APNs. This is not aligned with the national standards where each profession regulates itself. Do we have plumbers regulating electricians? Second, Virginia APNs are required to “prove” their competency by working an additional five years under the supervision of a physician. This is nonsense. There is no other example of this archaic, Byzantine requirement in any state in the country. Virginia has been deemed a “restrictive” state compared to other states that have kept pace with modern nursing. Third, Virginia invests in the preparation of scores of APNs every year through publicly funded universities. Yet once graduated, their practice is restricted by arcane laws and regulations. There are reports that some APNs, once graduated, leave the state to practice elsewhere due to these restrictions.