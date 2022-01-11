Deb Wake and Liz White column: Virginia’s redistricting process was messy, frustrating and complicated. It still worked.

Looking forward, we know more can be done to ameliorate some of the “ugly debates” surrounding redistricting, as Beyer put it. But as the dust settles on Virginia’s first meaningful attempt to end partisan gerrymandering, we can say with confidence that after long debates, thousands of public comments and more than a decade of advocacy, voters finally have maps they can be proud of. Isn’t that what this was about in the first place?

Deb Wake is president of the League of Women Voters of Virginia. Contact her at: president@lwv-va.org

Liz White is executive director of OneVirginia2021. Contact her at: director@onevirginia2021.org