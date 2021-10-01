Deb Wake column: Citizens have taken control of redistricting. It’s about time.

Longtime political analyst Bill Schneider was recently asked a question during a lecture at George Mason University about political discourse: Is America more divided now than ever before?
Schneider contextualized the question to the student. “You know, young man, we once had a Civil War. Three quarters of a million people died in the Civil War. We aren’t anywhere close to that.”
But then, the truthful resignation. “But I’d say that this is the most divided we’ve been since the Civil War.”
It’s hard to argue against his point.
Today, our politics are riddled with hyperpartisanship, political gridlock and deafening voices on the extremes. Exemplifying this divide is the ongoing fight to end partisan gerrymandering — the deliberate manipulation of legislative district lines to benefit a party or individual. Virginia’s history of rigging electoral maps is long and shameful, starting with Patrick Henry in 1788.
By changing district lines here and there to protect themselves and their fellow incumbents, these backroom deals between politicians have led to fractured communities, low voter turnout, noncompetitive elections and, yes, extreme polarization. In the past, the voices of the citizens have been notably and intentionally left out of the governance of our commonwealth.
Polling regularly indicates that voters across the political spectrum want to end this undemocratic practice, and last November, Virginians overwhelmingly approved a ballot referendum to create a bipartisan commission to redraw district lines. This marked a seismic shift in the way we draw our districts, and Virginia became the first state in the South to adopt such a process.
The message was unmistakable: Voters wanted to be the ones to choose their elected officials; it shouldn’t be the other way around. Citizens demanded that they finally control this important process. It’s about time.
At first, voters were at the heart of much of the Virginia Redistricting Commission’s work — from having more than 1,200 applications to apply to serve, to electing two citizens to co-chair the panel itself, to prioritizing public input at each of their virtual and in-person meetings since January.
This being the inaugural commission, naturally there have been some growing pains and disagreements — specifically with a handful of early votes regarding partisan legal counsel and map-drawing consultants.
Dynamics began to shift, however, when the long-delayed U.S. Census data was released, and citizen commissioners stood up for what they knew was in the best interest of the voters that created the commission in the first place, with citizen Commissioner James Abrenio rightly observing that “what the public has done here in creating this commission is an effort to do things differently.”
A few recent debates tell the story.
When some on the commission wanted to use the existing legislative maps instead of starting from scratch, citizen commissioners and activists pushed back. In the end, the commission followed the will of the public and voted, 12-4, to ignore previous district lines.
When public input repeatedly indicated at regional hearings that voters wanted the next decade’s maps to avoid fracturing localities, the commission and its consultants again listened, with preliminary drafts of the district lines receiving high marks from the nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project’s scorecard in compactness and in keeping existing counties together.
And when several of the legislative commissioners used the phrase “my district” when referring to the communities they currently represent, citizen commissioners and advocates gave them a friendly reminder: The districts you represent don’t belong to you — they belong to the voters that put you there.
So what have these debates taught us?
First, we know that when citizens take charge, great things can happen. Indeed, the citizen commissioners sometimes seem to be the only ones who truly understand the will of the voters and the spirit of last year’s referendum.
Second, we’ve learned that public pressure on the commission works. Members of the commission have said as much, and we have the amendment’s transparency requirements and countless opportunities to engage to thank for that.
And finally, we are seeing firsthand that sometimes what’s best for voters doesn’t always align with what’s best for politicians trying to placate their political party’s interests.
With that, this exercise might prove that Schneider’s theory about political divisions might not be among career politicians, but between the self-interest of elected officials and the voters who sent them into office to begin with.
The members of the League of Women Voters of Virginia believe that our electoral system would be far better served if it truly reflected the will of the voters, thus providing for a more representative, inclusive, open and transparent government.
With the newly formed Virginia Redistricting Commission, voters created the space to have their voices heard in the redistricting process as a way to combat our hyperpartisan political climate.
Our advice to the commissioners is straightforward: Put voters first. They haven’t steered you wrong yet.
Deb Wake is the president of the League of Women Voters of Virginia. Contact her at: president@lwv-va.org