Deb Wake column: Citizens have taken control of redistricting. It’s about time.

A few recent debates tell the story.

When some on the commission wanted to use the existing legislative maps instead of starting from scratch, citizen commissioners and activists pushed back. In the end, the commission followed the will of the public and voted, 12-4, to ignore previous district lines.

When public input repeatedly indicated at regional hearings that voters wanted the next decade’s maps to avoid fracturing localities, the commission and its consultants again listened, with preliminary drafts of the district lines receiving high marks from the nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project’s scorecard in compactness and in keeping existing counties together.

And when several of the legislative commissioners used the phrase “my district” when referring to the communities they currently represent, citizen commissioners and advocates gave them a friendly reminder: The districts you represent don’t belong to you — they belong to the voters that put you there.

So what have these debates taught us?

First, we know that when citizens take charge, great things can happen. Indeed, the citizen commissioners sometimes seem to be the only ones who truly understand the will of the voters and the spirit of last year’s referendum.