Deborah Oswalt column: Conquering the consequences of COVID-19

CCC-19 not only will fund the establishment and expansion of mental health services in the health care safety net, it also will invest in increasing the number of people who become behavioral health professionals. Although there are inadequate numbers of various types of these needed providers, the starkest example of this is the low number of psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners (Psych NPs). There only are 217 licensed to practice in the commonwealth; 57% of localities don’t have any. Other than psychiatrists, for which there also is a significant shortage, Psych NPs are the only behavioral health professionals who both provide counseling therapies, and are trained and licensed to prescribe psychotropic medicines. To date, VHCF has provided full scholarships to 26 nurse practitioners who have become or are in the midst of becoming Psych NPs.