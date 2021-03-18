DeKesha Williams column: Want to be a trailblazer in your industry? Follow the 'Walker Women Blueprint.'

As we continue to celebrate the legacies of amazing pioneers during Women’s History Month, one thing stands out to me as a Black woman and entrepreneur: We still are facing the same struggles as our predecessors, including racial injustice, sexist societal expectations and limited financial resources.
Black women represent one of the fastest growing populations in entrepreneurship — 42% of new women-owned businesses — but still are very short on resources to start and grow our businesses. A 2017 Federal Reserve report found that Black-owned businesses apply for credit at a rate that is 10 percentage points higher than white-owned firms, but their approval rates are 19 percentage points lower.
Thankfully, everything women need to learn to overcome these obstacles, historic women already have taught us. America’s first noted Black female millionaire, Madam C.J. Walker, and Maggie Lena Walker, the first Black woman to charter a bank in the U.S., left a three-step blueprint that today’s girl bosses can follow to liberation and success through entrepreneurship: learn, earn and return.
It’s no secret that successful people never stop learning, but it’s a challenge to juggle personal and professional development, work and family obligations. This is a hardship that Sarah Breedlove knew all too well before adopting the name and brand of Madam C.J. Walker. Even as an impoverished widow and a young working mother, she still prioritized learning by attending night school.
Learning new skills, especially in the area of technology, is vital for business women to succeed in today’s COVID-19-impacted world. A 2020 Connected Commerce Council survey found 76% of U.S. small business owners rely more on digital tools than before. Nearly one-third of owners said without digital technology, they would have been forced to close all or part of their businesses during the pandemic. Now is the right time to follow Madam C.J. Walker’s lead by sharpening your skill set through reading, taking online classes or watching weekly webinars.
The second step in the Walker Women Blueprint calls on working women to earn revenue simply based on what they know — something that Maggie L. Walker mastered early in life. As a teen, she joined and held leadership roles in the Independent Order of St. Luke, an African American benevolent organization helping Richmond’s sick and elderly. This experience, along with her continuous focus on accounting, led her to open a community insurance company for women and later the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank.
I must admit that this step of the Walker Women Blueprint is more challenging, as it requires a bit of introspection and a healthy portion of confidence in one’s skills. In my business coaching, I’m constantly encouraging my clients to monetize their expertise. “People will pay you more for what you know than what you do.”
What’s one thing that you can do with your eyes closed? Think about how you can instruct others on the basics of this skill and package it. If this step helped Maggie L. Walker and Madam C.J. Walker earn their fortunes, it can work for you, too.
The final step in the Walker Women Blueprint is to return, or share your blessings with others. Philanthropy was very important to both women, who both were supporters of the early civil rights movement. They also used their expertise, fortunes and influence to empower other women to financially become independent.
We can follow their footsteps by supporting the next generation. Speaking to youth and women’s groups is one of my favorite forms of giving back. You can pay it forward by volunteering, taking on pro bono projects and raising money for organizations that support women in business.
With Women’s History Month soon coming to a close, it’s the perfect time to think about the mark we want to make on history. We have the opportunity to build more successful women-owned businesses and the power to tear down those hurdles for the next Madam C.J. Walker and Maggie Lena Walker.
DeKesha Williams is a mother of two and founder CEO of the Chesterfield-based business strategy and digital marketing firm Vizions Consulting, LLC, which helps mothers and other women go “from dreamers into achievers” through entrepreneurship. Contact her at: support@vizionsconsulting.com