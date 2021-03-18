DeKesha Williams column: Want to be a trailblazer in your industry? Follow the 'Walker Women Blueprint.'

Learning new skills, especially in the area of technology, is vital for business women to succeed in today’s COVID-19-impacted world. A 2020 Connected Commerce Council survey found 76% of U.S. small business owners rely more on digital tools than before. Nearly one-third of owners said without digital technology, they would have been forced to close all or part of their businesses during the pandemic. Now is the right time to follow Madam C.J. Walker’s lead by sharpening your skill set through reading, taking online classes or watching weekly webinars.

The second step in the Walker Women Blueprint calls on working women to earn revenue simply based on what they know — something that Maggie L. Walker mastered early in life. As a teen, she joined and held leadership roles in the Independent Order of St. Luke, an African American benevolent organization helping Richmond’s sick and elderly. This experience, along with her continuous focus on accounting, led her to open a community insurance company for women and later the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank.

I must admit that this step of the Walker Women Blueprint is more challenging, as it requires a bit of introspection and a healthy portion of confidence in one’s skills. In my business coaching, I’m constantly encouraging my clients to monetize their expertise. “People will pay you more for what you know than what you do.”