Denise Harle column: Virginia Values Act tramples freedom

The city of Anchorage, Alaska, attempted a similar action, and tried to force Downtown Hope Center, a faith-based homeless shelter, to house biological males alongside vulnerable women in its overnight facilities. The shelter ultimately was able to operate according to its beliefs, but only after filing a federal lawsuit against Anchorage.

And just this year, the Supreme Court ruled that the government cannot meddle with a religious group’s employment decisions about who does or does not teach and convey religious faith.

The fact remains: The First Amendment protects everyone, not just those who agree with the government. Recognizing this, some Virginia legislators proposed an amendment to the new law providing exemptions so that people would not be forced to express messages or participate in activities that violate their conscience.

Sadly, the amendment was shot down by those who wanted to impose their beliefs about sexuality and transgenderism on all Virginians. Several legislators were clear in their hostility toward certain religious beliefs — and the fact that the Virginia Values Act was designed to punish those biblical values.