Denise Harle column: Virginia Values Act tramples freedom

Calvary Road Baptist Church in Alexandria offers its community a place of worship and a school that has provided generations of children a quality education for more than 40 years. All of Calvary Road’s ministries emanate from its core religious beliefs in loving God and loving their neighbors.
But these values aren’t quite acceptable to the state government. Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed into law the so-called Virginia Values Act, which strips religious organizations of their right to serve their communities and make employment decisions according to their faith.
Rather than protecting Calvary Road’s right to freely minister to their students and community — as assured by the state and federal constitutions — Virginia threatens religious organizations with fines of up to $100,000 per violation and unlimited damages if they do not conform to the state’s ideologies about marriage and sexuality. Alliance Defending Freedom represents Calvary Road and other faith-based organizations challenging the constitutionality of this law.
In line with their core beliefs, these religious groups celebrate marriage only between one man and one woman, and require their employees to share and follow biblical beliefs about marriage and sexuality. Additionally, Christian schools like Calvary Road that offer sex-specific sports do so based on biological sex, not allowing boys to compete in the girls’ category. But under the new Virginia law, churches and religious schools now could be punished for this.
This law doesn’t just threaten nonprofits that exist to teach their faith. It also targets private business owners, such as photographer Bob Updegrove, who creates photography for weddings, businesses and special events. Updegrove’s Christian faith is an integral part of his business.
And though he serves all people, Updegrove does not promote all messages. Because he doesn’t photograph same-sex weddings or other content that violates his religious convictions, Updegrove, like other creative professionals in Virginia, is forced to choose between risking bankruptcy while being punished for his faith, or abandoning his business altogether.
In short, the Virginia Values Act mandates that religious organizations employ people whose beliefs and lifestyle contradict their missions and convictions. If a volunteer or employee violates the church’s or school’s policy, Calvary Road cannot hold them accountable.
The law also bans organizations from “directly or indirectly” communicating about these beliefs, even on their own websites. Taken together, the law infringes on the rights of people of faith to speak freely and exercise their religion.
Unfortunately, Virginia is not alone in its attempt to nullify the First Amendment. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed Senate Bill 660, which forces organizations like pro-life pregnancy center CompassCare to hire people who support abortion, undermining the very purpose of the center.
The city of Anchorage, Alaska, attempted a similar action, and tried to force Downtown Hope Center, a faith-based homeless shelter, to house biological males alongside vulnerable women in its overnight facilities. The shelter ultimately was able to operate according to its beliefs, but only after filing a federal lawsuit against Anchorage.
And just this year, the Supreme Court ruled that the government cannot meddle with a religious group’s employment decisions about who does or does not teach and convey religious faith.
The fact remains: The First Amendment protects everyone, not just those who agree with the government. Recognizing this, some Virginia legislators proposed an amendment to the new law providing exemptions so that people would not be forced to express messages or participate in activities that violate their conscience.
Sadly, the amendment was shot down by those who wanted to impose their beliefs about sexuality and transgenderism on all Virginians. Several legislators were clear in their hostility toward certain religious beliefs — and the fact that the Virginia Values Act was designed to punish those biblical values.
The idea that the government can force us to violate our core beliefs has shocking implications — and it’s wrong. A Democratic candidate should not be forced to hire a Republican speechwriter. PETA should not be forced to hire an employee who hunts in her free time. And the same principle should hold for religious organizations like Calvary Road Baptist Church.
There is room in America for people with diverse beliefs on these issues. Our Constitution provides equal protection for all of us. Because the Virginia Values Act picks and chooses which values will be punished, it must be struck down in court.
Denise Harle, senior counsel with the Alliance Defending Freedom Center for Life, represents Calvary Road Baptist Church. Harle served as Florida’s deputy solicitor general from 2015 to 2017. Contact her at: media@adflegal.org