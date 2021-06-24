Denise Kesler Olson column: New school vaccine requirements might bring challenges, but our community will benefit

After a long year of reading endless news stories about a global pandemic, monitoring our family members for signs of illness, and complying with ever-changing school and work requirements, now new legislation going into effect July 1 is asking us again to consider how infectious diseases can impact those whom we care for. I believe all parents, caregivers, health care providers and community leaders should welcome these new changes as Virginia’s school vaccination requirements finally will come into line with the recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) schedule.
There was a time when I might have considered changing vaccine requirements to be a burden. However, in February 2012, my then-3-month-old baby had to be hospitalized for a serious infection. While my son’s illness was not vaccine-preventable, the whole ordeal caused him to fall behind on recommended vaccines at a time when his body already was weak from fighting a serious infection. The experience of my son relying on the protection provided by the immunity of others converted me from a parent who hardly thought about vaccines to a parent who advocates for vaccines at every opportunity.
Much like my son back in 2012, our whole state has been through a traumatic experience, and just as my son did, many of our children have fallen behind on lifesaving vaccines as a consequence. It is ironic that this has come at a time when all of us have been more cautious about staying healthy.
But the numbers don’t lie. During the fall of 2019, the rate of public school children in Virginia who were adequately immunized, both kindergartners and seventh graders, was 96.4%. This fell to 88.1% during the fall 2020 reporting period. Private school vaccination rates for both kindergartners and seventh graders were 92.4% in the fall of 2020. This is down from 95.2% during the fall 2019 reporting period. Clearly, there is work to be done in getting our kids caught up and protected again.
Recently, the state legislature passed House Bill (HB) 1090, which brings the vaccination requirements for students in Virginia more in line with national CDC recommendations. HB 1090 amends current requirements to now include the following immunizations:
- Two doses of properly spaced HPV vaccines for both males and females prior to entering seventh grade;
- Two doses of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (first dose prior to seventh grade, second dose prior to 12th grade);
- Two or three doses (depending on manufacturer) of rotavirus vaccine for infants up to 8 months of age; and
- Two properly spaced hepatitis A vaccines administered at age 12 months or older, and prior to entering kindergarten.
The full list of school entry requirements can be found on the Virginia Department of Health website. HB 1090 is a much-needed update to our school immunization requirements right when kids desperately need it. Many probably were on track to receive these immunizations prior to the pandemic, but considering how far behind students have fallen, we all must now work together on the huge task of getting kids protected and caught up.
If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that our communities still are vulnerable to infectious diseases. I urge my fellow parents and caregivers to do everything in their power to get their children caught up on recommended immunizations, and I also encourage physicians, medical providers, schools and other community leaders to find and eliminate barriers that keep kids from receiving their vaccines on time.
My story had a happy ending and my son now is up to date on all recommended vaccines. However, I know more Virginia kids have been left vulnerable after a hard year. Let’s work together to ensure those kids’ stories have happy endings, too. Let’s use the mandate brought by HB 1090 to keep all the kids in our state healthy and safe.
Denise Kesler Olson is a parent advocate who has been involved in educating parents and championing evidence-based vaccination policies since 2012. She lives in Herndon and actively volunteers with ImmunizeVA and Voices for Vaccines. Contact her at: denisekesler@gmail.com