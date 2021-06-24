Denise Kesler Olson column: New school vaccine requirements might bring challenges, but our community will benefit

After a long year of reading endless news stories about a global pandemic, monitoring our family members for signs of illness, and complying with ever-changing school and work requirements, now new legislation going into effect July 1 is asking us again to consider how infectious diseases can impact those whom we care for. I believe all parents, caregivers, health care providers and community leaders should welcome these new changes as Virginia’s school vaccination requirements finally will come into line with the recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) schedule.

There was a time when I might have considered changing vaccine requirements to be a burden. However, in February 2012, my then-3-month-old baby had to be hospitalized for a serious infection. While my son’s illness was not vaccine-preventable, the whole ordeal caused him to fall behind on recommended vaccines at a time when his body already was weak from fighting a serious infection. The experience of my son relying on the protection provided by the immunity of others converted me from a parent who hardly thought about vaccines to a parent who advocates for vaccines at every opportunity.