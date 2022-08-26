Denise Toney column: Virginia's public health and environmental lab celebrates 50 years

From COVID-19 to monkeypox, recent emerging infectious diseases have had a huge impact on the nation’s public health system. While challenging, they have given the Department of General Services’ Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services the opportunity to share information about the important work we do.

As Virginia’s public health, environmental and emergency response laboratory, DCLS was the country’s first consolidated lab, offering a range of testing services. This year, we celebrate 50 years of scientific innovation.

On July 1, 1972, the General Assembly established DCLS by combining laboratories from nine state agencies and boards. DCLS operated under a board until 1978, when it became part of the newly formed DGS.

Expanding from 70 employees to more than 300 today, DCLS continues to be a model for efficient, cross-disciplinary laboratory operations. The lab’s role has changed as technologies to detect harmful substances have advanced.

DCLS now performs more than 9 million tests annually, using more than 600 methods to identify everything from infectious diseases, to contaminants in our environment and food. Highly specialized equipment and personnel, combined with a courier service delivering samples across Virginia to the lab daily, guarantee a quick turnaround. Results that used to take days to weeks now are cut down to minutes to hours, thanks to scientific advances and automation.

At the forefront of many advances over the past decades, DCLS is viewed as one of the nation’s leaders in public health bioinformatics and genome sequencing, tracking foodborne diseases to now detecting COVID-19 variants. DCLS also is on the front lines of viral disease testing, selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to launch testing for new threats such as West Nile virus, Ebola, COVID-19 and monkeypox. The lab often is the first and sometimes is the only source of testing for Virginians.

Amid the pandemic, DCLS championed the creation of the OneLab Network, which brings together laboratories to test for COVID-19 and future threats. DCLS also helps other public health labs when they lack testing capabilities or need emergency support, such as providing tuberculosis testing for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

DCLS responds to human-made and natural disasters, ensuring safe drinking water following hurricanes; investigating fish kills; making certain that recreational waters are safe for swimming and fishing; and providing emergency testing following crude oil and coal ash spills, and other environmental catastrophes.

DCLS scientists routinely test for air quality across Virginia. The lab’s biomonitoring program investigates how exposure to certain chemicals in day-to-day activities might impact your health.

Following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, DCLS provided testing for the first clinical case of anthrax in the United States. The lab continues to increase its capacity to detect and characterize biological and chemical agents that might be used as part of terrorist actions.

In 2014, DCLS received an award from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for developing methods to enhance national preparedness in responding to radiological threats to the nation’s food supply.

As the CDC’s PulseNet Mid-Atlantic Area Laboratory and a Food Emergency Response Network laboratory, DCLS characterizes contaminants causing foodborne outbreaks to speed up recalls of tainted products. The lab also supports testing for large events such as national political conventions and sporting events, ensuring the safety of attendees.

Our chemists have investigated contaminated products like cyanide in toothpaste and melamine in baby formula. DCLS was first to discover a rare fungal pathogen as the cause of a meningitis outbreak associated with contaminated injectable steroids, killing more than 100 people.

DCLS tests gasoline and diesel for compliance with federal standards, animal remedies for accurate labeling and performs drug testing for state agencies. It accredits and certifies commercial and noncommercial environmental labs, as well as drinking water and tuning fork labs.

DCLS offers internships and fellowships to support tomorrow’s scientific minds. The lab’s training and systems improvement team ensures our workforce is current on the latest scientific innovations and skills.

DCLS adheres to the highest quality and safety standards, completing multiple inspections, proficiency tests and certifications annually by regulatory agencies. Our dedicated support teams ensure prompt purchasing of supplies, employee hiring, and handling of millions of samples and collection kits to support testing.

And if this wasn’t enough, DCLS tests every baby born in Virginia for 33 rare yet serious disorders, seven days a week, 365 days a year. If not detected early, these conditions could harm or even kill a child.

We are so proud of our role in keeping Virginians safe, and we hope you join us in celebrating our golden anniversary.