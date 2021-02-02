Dennis H. Treacy and Michael Rao column: Investing in higher education benefits all Virginians

Here’s where the General Assembly can make a big difference this session.

Before the pandemic hit this past year, a strong bipartisan legislative majority invested more than $440 million in college affordability and talent development initiatives. Much of that investment was cut due to the pandemic and has not been restored.

Now is the time to provide significantly greater financial aid for students at our public higher education institutions and tuition assistance grants for those who are attending private colleges, to adopt the governor’s “G3” plan for community college affordability, and to provide increased operating support that improves competitiveness and relieves tuition pressures.

Business leaders and college presidents are united in our commitment to building a better future for all Virginians. We sincerely are grateful for past efforts by government leaders in both parties.

If we seize the opportunity to move forward together now, our commonwealth’s students, families, businesses and communities all will benefit.

Dennis H. Treacy chairs the Virginia Business Higher Education Council. He is senior counsel at Reed Smith LLC and former rector of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors. Contact him at: dtreacy@reedsmith.com

Michael Rao chairs the Council of Presidents of Virginia’s public colleges and universities. He is president of Virginia Commonwealth University and the VCU Health System. Contact him at: president@vcu.edu