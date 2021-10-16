Dennis Treacy and Mehul Sanghani column: A blueprint to make Virginia the top state for talent

By Dennis Treacy and Mehul Sanghani
“Virginia has a once-in-generations opportunity to invest in higher education and make Virginia the top state for talent.”
That was the message business leaders delivered at a recent event hosted by the Virginia Business Higher Education Council and its “Growth4VA” coalition, of which we are a part.
Ten years ago, the General Assembly adopted a policy that the state would pay two-thirds of the cost of education at our public higher education institutions so that Virginia students pay only one-third.
With recent investments — for which we in the business community are most grateful — the state now is paying one-half of that cost.
State funding not only remains well short of the two-thirds commitment; Virginia also supports higher education much less than competing states: $6,519 per Virginia student in 2020 compared with $10,742 per student in North Carolina, for example.
This stark difference matters because, at least for now, our colleges and universities are Virginia’s chief competitive advantage. Both Amazon’s massive HQ2 investment and CNBC’s best-state-for-business ranking were explicitly predicated on our standout higher education system.
Because of the large state surplus and federal relief funds, the commonwealth’s leaders — those now in office and those the voters soon will choose — have a unique opportunity to make Virginia the nation’s talent leader and transform the lives of thousands of Virginians.
Here’s our vision: We want to give every young Virginian access to an affordable talent pathway that leads to a marketable degree or credential and a great first job in Virginia.
Along these pathways from learning to earning, we want every Virginian to have the opportunity for a paid internship or other work-based learning experience with a Virginia employer.
And we want to make these pathways affordable for everyone: for young people who may be the first in their family to go to college; for underemployed adults who need new skills to find good jobs; and for so many others whose lives will be changed by a marketable degree or credential.
The key is getting employers and educators working together to create a variety of pathway options through which Virginians can gain the education, skills, practical experience and connections needed to succeed.
These are not just any pathways, but ones that lead to full-time employment in Virginia. That’s how we reverse the net outmigration of talent experienced in recent years as young graduates left the state for better job opportunities elsewhere.
That’s how we provide the ample supply of well-prepared workers Virginia businesses need so they can grow and the well-prepared leaders Virginia communities need so they can thrive.
And that’s how we make Virginia a magnet for talent and for talent-focused business investments from across the country and around the world.
To achieve this vision, VBHEC has proposed a $880 million commitment in the coming biennium, a performance-based investment focused on talent pathways and affordable access.
The talent-related investments we propose include:
- Increasing degree production to address current and projected workforce shortages and support business growth;
- Making a paid internship with a Virginia employer available to every in-state student as part of the undergraduate curriculum; and
- Establishing a statewide incentive program to catalyze broad-based collaboration by employers and educators on talent pathways development.
To markedly improve college affordability, we propose:
- Increasing financial aid awards at public higher education institutions, TAG grants at nonprofit private colleges, and workforce credential grants and transfer grants at community colleges;
- Decreasing reliance on tuition by providing state funding to cover unavoidable college costs and support priority initiatives;
- Providing targeted funding for institutions, including historically Black colleges and universities, that serve large percentages of low-income students; and
- Funding essential student health, mental health, career placement and other support services to lessen the reliance on student fees to pay for them.
We also recommend an innovation initiative to strengthen our research universities as hubs for entrepreneurship and resilience.
As businesspeople, we believe each investment initiative must have measurable outcomes, with funding linked to performance. At this point, our $880 million investment recommendation is an order-of-magnitude estimate. We look forward to working with our elected officials and education partners to develop specific budget proposals and performance measures.
The budget decisions made in the 2022 legislative session will be absolutely crucial for Virginia’s future. Let’s seize this once-in-generations opportunity to give all Virginians affordable pathways to job and career success — and make Virginia the nation’s undisputed talent leader.
Dennis Treacy is the chair of VBHEC and senior counsel at ReedSmith. Contact him at: dtreacy@reedsmith.com
Mehul Sanghani is a board member of VBHEC and CEO of Octo Consulting. Contact him at: mehul.sanghani@octoconsulting.com
To learn more about the coalition and its recommendations, visit: growth4va.com