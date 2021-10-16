Dennis Treacy and Mehul Sanghani column: A blueprint to make Virginia the top state for talent

We also recommend an innovation initiative to strengthen our research universities as hubs for entrepreneurship and resilience.

As businesspeople, we believe each investment initiative must have measurable outcomes, with funding linked to performance. At this point, our $880 million investment recommendation is an order-of-magnitude estimate. We look forward to working with our elected officials and education partners to develop specific budget proposals and performance measures.

The budget decisions made in the 2022 legislative session will be absolutely crucial for Virginia’s future. Let’s seize this once-in-generations opportunity to give all Virginians affordable pathways to job and career success — and make Virginia the nation’s undisputed talent leader.

Dennis Treacy is the chair of VBHEC and senior counsel at ReedSmith. Contact him at: dtreacy@reedsmith.com

Mehul Sanghani is a board member of VBHEC and CEO of Octo Consulting. Contact him at: mehul.sanghani@octoconsulting.com

To learn more about the coalition and its recommendations, visit: growth4va.com