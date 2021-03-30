Denver Riggleman column: Our polarizing political process is broken: Election reform is the best way to fix it

America needs a wake-up call. We’ve grown more politically divided than ever before, and these divisions have become explosive; 1 in 3 Americans today support the use of violence in protecting their way of life.

And on top of that, we have elected officials in office supporting dangerous conspiracy theories that only make matters worse.

We saw firsthand on Jan. 6 where this kind of divided and paranoid political discourse leads. If there’s a future for the American republic, we must make big changes and we need to make them now.

The problem is that our political system today incentivizes extremism and polarization. Candidates for office compete in hyperpartisan primaries where the most successful politicians are those who appeal to the most radical minority of constituents.

It would be hard to overstate the scope of the problem with partisan primaries. In a new report, Unite America has made some truly shocking discoveries about the way our primary process legitimizes and exacerbates extremism in both parties.