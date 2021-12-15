Diana D’Amico Pawlewicz column: New collective bargaining agreements are victories for public education

In 1940, the New York State Federation of Teachers Unions issued an open letter to the legislature, warning it would “fight any attempt by ‘pressure groups’ to cut State aid to education.”

Teachers in New York City negotiated caps on class size in 1967 that lowered the maximum number of students in elementary schools to 33 in a room. And in Saginaw, Mich. , teachers bargained for the right to be “consulted about the design of new school facilities.”

Meanwhile, organized teachers in Chicago argued in 1968 that children were being taught “a thoroughly racist account” of American history and demanded diversity and representation in textbooks.

In 2018, from West Virginia to Arizona, teachers joined with community members and walked out of the schools for increased salary and student resources. The next year, teachers in Los Angeles went on strike for six days in what union leader Alex Caputo-Pearl described as a “fight for the soul of public education.” Alongside a pay hike, organized teachers demanded increased investment in public education, more nurses and school counselors, and smaller class sizes.