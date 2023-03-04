Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The career suicide of “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams and the death of jazz legend Wayne Shorter provide us with two strikingly different portraits of an artist.

Numerous newspapers and his syndicate dropped Adams after he went on a YouTube rant in response to an idiotic question in a Rasmussen Reports poll asking, “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: ‘It’s OK to be white.’”

Never mind the utter nebulousness of the question. Or that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has listed it as a hate slogan, citing its roots on the controversial 4chan internet forum and subsequent campaigns by white supremacists promoting it as a means to trap liberals into an “incorrect” answer.

Black respondents made up 13% of the 1,000 people surveyed. A quarter of those Black respondents said they disagreed. And based on this, Adams felt comfortable branding 47 million African Americans as a “hate group” and saying, “the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Get the f–k away. Wherever you have to go, just get away. There’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed. You just have to escape.”

Adams seemed to be presenting his “escape” advice as a revelation, as if America hasn’t been trying to escape Black folks or otherwise render us invisible throughout its history. Twitter owner Elon Musk came to Adams’ defense, which tells you how fundamental white victimhood has become to right-wing politics.

The notion of “cancel culture” is at loggerheads with the ideas of personal responsibility and accountability that conservatives love to preach when it doesn’t apply to their own. Adams wasn’t canceled; he played himself.

Once upon a time decades ago, I enjoyed Adams’ cartoon take on corporate life. More recently, I missed his turn toward misogyny, Trump cheerleading and a contempt for African Americans that expressed itself in an Oct. 20 cartoon in which a Black employee is considered for a job he’s not qualified for (with a pay hike) to meet the company’s diversity goals.

It now seems inevitable that Adams would go on his podcast and throw away his career based on Rasmussen Reports, a polling firm which news industry folks have described as having a conservative bias and dubious methodology. Nowadays, it looks less like a legitimate pollster than a right-wing troll farm, in a nation where trolling – from the halls of Congress to the Twitter basement – has become a national pastime.

Rasmussen showed its hand in that February poll with a headline equating antiracism with bigotry: “Not ‘Woke’ Yet? Most Voters Reject Anti-White Beliefs.”

“Despite years of progressive activism, a majority of Americans still don’t buy into the ‘woke’ narrative that white people have a monopoly on racism,” read the summary of the poll, which also asked: “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: ‘Black people can be racist, too.’”

You’re not trying to obtain useful information with such questions. You’re looking for trouble.

Adams might have benefitted from the wisdom of Shorter, the tenor saxophonist who died Thursday at 89. Shorter played with jazz stalwarts such as Art Blakey and Miles Davis, as well as popular musicians such as Joni Mitchell and Steely Dan. During my teen years, his fusion band Weather Report was my gateway to the jazz mainstream.

It was only after his death that I learned of “An Open Letter To The Next Generation Of Artists,” which he penned in 2016 with jazz musician Herbie Hancock. It was written with an artistic audience in mind – one presumably including Adams – but its ideas “transcend professional boundaries and apply to all people, regardless of profession.”

“Arrogance can develop within artists, either from artists who believe that their status makes them more important, or those whose association with a creative field entitles them to some sort of superiority,” the musicians wrote. “Beware of ego; creativity cannot flow when only the ego is served.”

The musicians urge artists to use their lives, “and by extension your art, as vehicles for the construction of peace,” and to “focus on developing empathy and compassion.”

But the section of the letter that directly refutes the ideas behind Adams’ rant encourages us to be unafraid to interact with those different from ourselves.

This is about more than the demise of “Dilbert.” In a nation where a sitting congresswoman advocates for a “national divorce” of red and blue states, we can embrace empathy and shared humanity, or the current destructive path of demonization and disinformation.

Shorter and Hancock, in their open letter, cast their lot with the former:

“The world needs more one-on-one interaction among people of diverse origins with a greater emphasis on art, culture and education,” they wrote. “Our differences are what we have in common. We can work to create an open and continuous plane where all types of people can exchange ideas, resources, thoughtfulness and kindness.

“We need to be connecting with one another, learning about one another, and experiencing life with one another. We can never have peace if we cannot understand the pain in each other’s hearts. The more we interact, the more we will come to realize that our humanity transcends all differences.”

Our choice is clear. Agree or disagree?