Don Beyer column: Washington, D.C., should be a state

In the past year, Republican statehood opponents have argued that it should be denied to D.C. because it is too small; because it is not rural enough; because it has insufficient logging, manufacturing, agriculture or mining; because it is not “well-rounded;” and because its residents are not “real Americans.”

One representative from Georgia recently opined that statehood should be denied to D.C. because it lacks an airport, landfill or car dealerships (a false claim, as it happens). There were no airports, landfills or car dealerships in Georgia when it became a state in 1788.

These claims are absurd, and where they deny the national identity of Washingtonians, a majority of whom are people of color, offensive. The Constitution makes no requirement about the size of a territory to be admitted as a state, nor about its industries or culture, because these are not reasonable justifications for denying Americans a say in the political process.

The Constitution specifies the creation of a “District (not exceeding ten Miles square)” to serve as “the Seat of the Government of the United States,” but the current boundaries are not specified, and indeed have been altered in the past. The bill we passed in the House this past year would comply with the Constitution by retaining a small federal district within the newly created state.