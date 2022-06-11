Don Hall column: For coming EV revolution, the dealer model is best

When did multinational vehicle manufacturing behemoths become more trustworthy than your neighbors working in the local car dealership?

That’s the claim some corporate and tech elites are spreading. They say it will be better for you if manufacturing giants can sell vehicles directly — electric models now, and someday all cars — rather than through local dealers.

Today, legacy manufacturers’ pipe dream to sell electric vehicles directly to you is just that. In Virginia and in most states, the franchise system requires new cars and trucks be sold by manufacturer-franchised local dealerships.

The most important reason for that is economic. For consumers, local new-car dealers create competition within and among brands. Think of the multiple local and regional options you have for buying a vehicle from the same brand.

The result is lower prices, and extra accountability for consumers in warranty and safety-recall situations. Why will you lose those benefits if the behemoths get their way? There will be no competition within a brand. The manufacturer will set prices, terms of sale, and the services and benefits you may enjoy.

Forget about going to the dealer in the next town over if you don’t like the deal offered by your local place. Everything will be the same in each manufacturer-owned retail location. Think about the fabrications that direct manufacturer sales are pro-competition; direct sales suppress competition.

Laws changing in Virginia

It’s not that your local dealers are stuck operating in an outdated model. The dealer system has evolved over the years in Virginia, and this evolution was sped up by the pandemic. It’s why you’ve seen improved online sales; faster online paperwork, vehicle pickup and delivery; and more innovations.

Dealers consistently are changing to meet the demands of their customers, particularly concentrating on cutting down the time to sell you a vehicle. Given the range of services involved in vehicle sales — helping you choose the right one, working with you on options to pay for it, offering additional products to enhance your ownership experience, evaluating and processing your trade-in, setting up your warranty and other benefits, helping you with titling, and paying taxes and fees associated with the purchase — the process still might take a few hours at the store. But that length of time has shortened, thanks to the digitization of paperwork and other customer service enhancements.

By and large, manufacturers agree the franchise system works — even though in the past, some have explored direct sales to their detriment and the detriment of consumers. Good manufacturers know they are best at making vehicles — they don’t have the infrastructure to sell or service them. They benefit more from the high return invested in making cars and trucks.

Sales operations burden manufacturing executives, create resource allocation woes, and lead to financing and inventory issues. Dealers remove these burdens from makers.

The franchise system simply is the most efficient and effective way to distribute and sell automobiles nationwide. Each franchised dealer invests millions of dollars of private capital in its own facilities to provide top sales and service experiences. This allows auto manufacturers to concentrate their capital in their core areas.

Preparing for a revolution

In the coming years, you will see a flood of new EVs in Virginia from manufacturers you know and already drive. Our roads will look much different even five years from now. Working with dealers, Virginia lawmakers are planning for it.

In the past two years, auto dealers have worked closely with the General Assembly on initiatives designed to put the commonwealth on a path to widespread EV adoption. This includes a legislative package to boost use, with up to $4,500 in rebates for those who buy an EV (that Virginia has not funded this program is another matter). Studies also are underway to improve infrastructure — charging stations and the electric grid — to prepare for this revolution.

Virginia’s local dealerships are all-in when it comes to selling and servicing this new generation of vehicles. We’re educating our people and buyers, supporting a state network of charging stations, and training staff members. And as inventory becomes available, these vehicles will be affordable for everyday Virginians.

Federal and state government, global manufacturers and local dealers working together as one — each in its own lane — is the right formula to succeed in the coming transportation revolution.