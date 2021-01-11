Don Hall column: To create a cleaner Virginia, incentivize purchases of EV automobiles

I probably don’t need to convince you that a car dealer would love to sell you a vehicle — any vehicle — that fits your needs and desires.

For more than 100 years, the men and women with names you might recognize from TV commercials — along with 65,000-plus other Virginians in the retail automotive industry — have dedicated their livelihoods to providing you with the right vehicle at the right price at the right time.

Auto dealers in Virginia are not owned by manufacturers, but rather are independent businesses designed by law to ensure competition and fair pricing. For many, the dealership is a family affair spanning generations. Cars and trucks are in their blood. They love the industry, the competition, the thrill of the sale.

Virginia has almost 500 new car and truck dealers, and as new vehicles and technologies emerged over the years, they never have idly stood by. They learned the new features, and trained their people to educate and sell to consumers.

Due to the pandemic, auto sales are down nationwide and in Virginia by about 15%, which affects you when you consider car and truck sales represent one-fifth of the total retail tax revenue generated in the commonwealth. Lower auto sales equals less money for our roads, schools and public services.