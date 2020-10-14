Don O'Keefe column: Why we should support Richmond 300

Richmond, like the rest of the country, has reached a point of reckoning. Public health is in danger, wildlife is threatened and Black people again are disproportionately suffering due to systematic racism.

With all this occupying our attention, why should we take time to think about urban planning? Because changing the way we plan is one of the most important ways to address these issues. The Richmond 300 plan is not a panacea, but it is an important step in the right direction — and it deserves the support of Richmonders and their representatives on City Council.

In an era of increasing disregard for facts, we must take stock of the things we know for certain. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.35 million people died from automobile accidents globally in 2019. That’s more than have died from COVID-19 so far in 2020. Vehicle emissions in 2015 accounted for an additional 385,000 global deaths.

Americans die in traffic accidents six times more frequently than Norwegians, according to the World Health Organization. If we walked, biked and used public transportation at the same rate that they do, more than 30,000 American lives could have been saved in 2019 alone.