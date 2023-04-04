Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Del. Don Scott, a Portsmouth Democrat who moved beyond a past felony conviction to become minority leader in the Virginia House of Delegates, exemplifies the redemptive power of civic engagement.

Scott, a lawyer, had his voting rights restored in 2013 during the administration of Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell, who had streamlined the process. Under then-Gov. Ralph Northam, voting rights restoration became automatic upon one's release from prison, as it should be.

What had been a trickle of folks having their rights restored reached the hundreds of thousands. But Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently turned back that clock by quietly revoking automatic restoration.

If incarceration is a form of penance, this about-face is a hardhearted posture for Youngkin, an elected official whose religious beliefs compelled him to found his own church.

During this Holy Week, "Christians are celebrating the resurrection of Christ the redeemer of second chances," Scott said Tuesday. "It's ironic that those people don't extend that same grace to people who have paid their debt and come back and are trying to reacclimate into society.

"There's nothing more disheartening to people who have paid their debt and who are trying to do the right thing than to be treated as though they don't deserve any voice in civic life," he said.

There is no telling when we would have found out about this significant policy change if a state senator had not made an inquiry to the Youngkin administration.

Asked about the policy change Monday, spokeswoman Macaulay Porter emailed the following statement:

"The governor firmly believes in the importance of second chances for Virginians who have made mistakes but are working to move forward as active members of our citizenry. The Constitution places the responsibility to consider Virginians for restoration in the hands of the governor alone, and he does not take this lightly.

"Restoration of rights are assessed on an individual basis according to the law and take into consideration the unique elements of each situation, practicing grace for those who need it and ensuring public safety for our community and families. The Department of Corrections and the Secretary of the Commonwealth work with the appropriate agencies to restore an individual's rights," Porter said.

Frankly, we have no reason to blindly trust a governor who changes such a significant policy clandestinely. The constitution Porter cites is sullied by the ghost of Jim Crow. And I fail to see how the restoration of voting rights represents a risk to public safety.

In fact, the opposite is more likely.

"We know that participating in voting and other restorations of rights reduces recidivism," said Scott, who added: "They want you to have a second chance that they determine."

Virginia is one of two states, along with Kentucky, that permanently disenfranchise people with felony convictions.

This policy has roots in the Virginia Constitutional Convention of 1901-02, which occurred during an era in which Southern Democrats reasserted white dominance that had weakened during the Reconstruction era. Their tools included the institution of poll taxes and literacy tests and an expansion of voter disenfranchisement, with African Americans as a particular target.

If you do not believe me, take it from Carter Glass of Lynchburg, a delegate at that convention who said the quiet part out loud.

“Discrimination! Why that is exactly what we propose — to discriminate to the very extremity of permissible action under the limitations of the Federal Constitution with the view to the elimination of every Negro who can be gotten rid of, legally, without materially impairing the strength of the white electorate. … This plan will eliminate the darky as a political factor in this state in less than five years," he said.

Glass was wrong only about the impact on the white electorate.

According to Encyclopedia Virginia, the 1904 presidential election saw a 48.6% reduction in the number of votes from 1900; the number of white voters fell by 50%. The number of Black voters fell by about 90%, "and remained insignificantly small in all but a few communities until the mid-1960s."

Republicans, since the 1964 Civil Rights Act, have assumed the role of Southern Democrats in suppressing the Black vote. In Virginia, they fear allowing voters to have their say in a referendum to amend the state constitution to end lifetime disenfranchisement for people with felony convictions, who are disproportionately Black.

Ashna Khanna, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, called the Youngkin administration's move "a huge step backwards," with its lack of a public timeline and criteria for rights restoration.

It is beyond belief that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has indicted a former President and current presidential candidate for pure political gain. Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) March 30, 2023

“This is something that goes back to Virginia’s dark history of who does and who does not have the right to vote," she said. "Additionally, no single governor should be able to hand-pick their voters. No one politician should be able to decide if someone is good enough to exercise their right. And so, I think this has been deeply concerning for a long time in Virginia now, and even more so with the lack of transparency in the governor's recent move."

Adding to the irony, this hardline policy runs concurrent with Republicans rallying to the defense of former president Donald Trump following his indictment by a New York grand jury.

“It is beyond belief that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has indicted a former president and current presidential candidate for pure political gain. Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America,” Youngkin tweeted.

Some folks are above the law; others are buried beneath it in perpetuity. "Pure political gain" led racist Virginia politicians to disenfranchise by design.

The only fix for this is at the polls.

