Donald J. Kochan column: Harness market wisdom for lower-cost electricity

With record-breaking heat and air conditioning blowing full blast, Americans are thirsty to save on their electric bills.

Indeed, whenever electricity is in high demand, consumers become energized about efficient and low-cost power. Competitive market models can bring relief, but they’re under attack, and consumers need the understanding and will to embrace and keep them.

Let’s start with basics. Normally, when we want or need something, it helps to shop around. And for most goods, competition among suppliers exerts downward pressures on prices.

When it comes to electricity, some of the most vigorous competition is among wholesale providers of power. Yet traditional utility companies, which have thrived on their monopolies, are trying to block this innovation in supplying electricity.

For example, controversy currently is raging in Virginia over a 2020 law favoring incumbent monopolies such as Dominion Energy, denying households the benefits of competition and forcing them to pay much higher rates for cleaner energy.