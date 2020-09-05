Donna Colombo column: PTAs support families and communities

March 2020 was the beginning of a spring we will never forget. As Virginia PTA watched our schools close their physical doors, we also saw PTAs throughout the state struggle with how to lead if they were not in a building.
The volunteers and PTAs have worked hard to continue the work of family engagement, membership, programs and, most importantly, supporting our students, teachers, staff, families and communities across the commonwealth.
We know that every school district has its own way of teaching our students, and teachers and staff are working hard every day to adapt to their new way of instruction. For that we are forever grateful. We also know that the challenges are real. And we continue to support every school and its PTA/PTSA, and we will be that front-line engagement for more than 175,000 members.
Our parents are working through how to attend and participate in daily meetings through multiple virtual platforms. The state Department of Education, school boards, school districts and local schools are providing support and resources.
The different ways we are providing information to ensure our children are being fed, housed, educated, helped with mental health and so much more include trainings, meetings and partnerships with educational partners, but most of all the daily engagement with each other and our communities.
We are advocating for nurses and counselors in all schools, broadband accessibility, K-12 funding, and equitable conversations that are relevant and action-based. We know this will be a long-term — not short-term — challenge. We are here to pledge our assistance and support for the long term.
Our youngest to our oldest children are in need of our PTAs now more than ever. When you support a PTA, you are investing in your child, teacher, staff and school. We know that most meetings are virtual and we quickly are adjusting to technology. We know that the lack of in-person engagement is an adjustment, and not always an easy or equitable one.
We all want to send our kids to school, but we also know that COVID-19 is proving a challenge as to how and when our kids will safely be back in school. We know that every student learns differently and every teacher teaches differently. We hope the first days will be smooth and problem-free, but we also know that flexibility and patience are words that are important right now.
A PTA’s mission is to make every child’s potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children. When we look at the possibilities that our students are given as part of their education, as well as the instruction provided by teachers, we want to provide support and resources from all corners of the commonwealth.
Our schools are independent within their own districts, but as an overall supporter of helping every child reach their potential, the PTA sees education as an overall “must” provision for all of our students.
Education is a must for our students with disabilities and socioeconomic challenges; those whose first language isn’t English; and our military families. Our families make up the village that helps raise our students during this time of uncertainty and challenges.
Virginia PTA is a volunteer association made up of families that are trying to figure out how to safely return to jobs and educate their children whether in a physical building or virtually (or both). But most of all, Virginia PTA is here to support and provide guidance at all levels of learning on behalf of all of our PTA/PTSAs.
Virginia PTA is one of 54 Congresses across the nation affiliated with National PTA. The association is made up of students, families, teachers, staff, community members and educational leaders. We know that we all will get through the challenges now and move ahead with each other’s support, resources, patience and grace.
Please reach out to your local PTAs/PTSAs and support them by joining their membership, offering your resources, and becoming a part of their conversations about relevant and needed engagement. Our investment in education is needed now more than ever, however it looks.
Be involved, be at the table and be part of the future — our children are worth it. Join a local PTA. For more information and resources, go to: www.vapta.org or www.pta.org
Donna Colombo is president of Virginia PTA. Contact her at: president@vapta.org