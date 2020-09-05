Donna Colombo column: PTAs support families and communities

We are advocating for nurses and counselors in all schools, broadband accessibility, K-12 funding, and equitable conversations that are relevant and action-based. We know this will be a long-term — not short-term — challenge. We are here to pledge our assistance and support for the long term.

Our youngest to our oldest children are in need of our PTAs now more than ever. When you support a PTA, you are investing in your child, teacher, staff and school. We know that most meetings are virtual and we quickly are adjusting to technology. We know that the lack of in-person engagement is an adjustment, and not always an easy or equitable one.

We all want to send our kids to school, but we also know that COVID-19 is proving a challenge as to how and when our kids will safely be back in school. We know that every student learns differently and every teacher teaches differently. We hope the first days will be smooth and problem-free, but we also know that flexibility and patience are words that are important right now.