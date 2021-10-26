Donna D. Brown, Thomas S. Carothers and E. Winston Trice column: Aetna's cataract policy reflects how insurer approval has blurred patient care

By Donna D. Brown, Thomas S. Carothers and E. Winston Trice
In some hard-hit areas across the country and right here in Virginia, health systems again are postponing elective procedures in order to focus limited resources toward COVID-19 cases. While pandemic-related delays are an unfortunate reality, some major insurance companies are compounding the problem by making it even harder for patients to get the care they need.
Take Aetna, the nation’s third-largest insurer, which recently took the extraordinary step of requiring preapproval for all cataract surgeries, a common and highly effective procedure that helps patients regain their vision, independence and quality of life.
Aetna’s policy requires doctors to submit reams of paperwork before the insurer will agree to pay for the surgery. It’s a process that takes away control of medical decisions from doctors and puts them in the hands of administrators who delay and sometimes deny medically necessary care.
When it went into effect this summer, the policy created immediate chaos, disrupting between 10,000 to 20,000 cataract surgeries during the first month alone. Pediatric cataracts patients also are affected, as Aetna’s policy applies to all cataract surgeries.
While Aetna’s policy may be the latest example of prior authorization gone too far, it likely won’t be the last. As ophthalmologists who have dedicated their lives to patient care, we feel compelled to speak out about a practice that is long overdue for reform. In addition to urging insurers to self-correct, we call on Congress to intervene and put reasonable guardrails around prior authorization so that patients in Virginia and across the country are better protected from abuse.
Originally used to control costs for expensive, experimental treatments, prior authorization has morphed into a tool that insurers too often abuse to deny routine care. In the case of cataract surgery, around 4 million Americans have their cataracts removed each year, helping them regain their sight and giving them the confidence to safely drive, work, cook and perform other activities of daily living. With an overall success rate of 99.5%, cataract surgery is one of the most effective and life-changing surgeries performed.
Cataracts don’t go away on their own, and they only get worse with time. Absurdly, Aetna claims that it is saving their customers from “unnecessary surgery,” but it is only delaying an inevitable and necessary treatment, while patients face an increased risk of falling or getting into a car accident as their vision declines.
Insurance prior authorization has become increasingly common, and the requirements often create excessive burdens for doctors and patients alike. According to the American Medical Association, the average physician is forced to spend an average of 16 hours each week negotiating with companies to cover our patients’ prescribed treatments. Some days it feels like we are spending more time dotting the “i’s” of insurers’ paperwork than on providing patient care.
We know our patients feel this pain, too. Like us, they are frustrated and exhausted by the hours of calls and emails to insurance representatives, pleading for the care their doctors prescribed.
For too long, Americans and Virginians have had to endure the abuse of prior authorization. No longer. Congress has introduced a bipartisan bill to place reasonable parameters around the practice. If enacted, the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act of 2021 (House Resolution 3173) would ensure that the process is streamlined and that insurance companies are held accountable for how they make coverage decisions.
Though the bill would only put guardrails around prior authorization requirements under Medicare Advantage plans, the legislation represents a major step toward needed reform. Fortunately, more than 230 members of Congress, including five from Virginia, already have sponsored the bill. We urge Congress to seize this opportunity protect patients during such a critical time.
Meanwhile, Aetna must reverse its dangerously disruptive prior authorization policy for all cataract surgeries. Failure to do so will only put patients at risk and add to the growing backlog of surgeries. It’s time that we do what it takes to put patients over insurance profits.
Donna D. Brown, M.D., F.A.C.S., specializes in cornea and external disease and pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus.
Thomas S. Carothers, M.D., specializes in pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus.
E. Winston Trice, M.D., specializes in laser surgery, cataract and implant surgery, and refractive surgery.
All three doctors care for patients at the Virginia Eye Institute, which provides a range of ophthalmology, optometry and optical services in eight locations across central Virginia. Contact them at: info@vaeye.com