Donna D. Brown, Thomas S. Carothers and E. Winston Trice column: Aetna's cataract policy reflects how insurer approval has blurred patient care

While Aetna’s policy may be the latest example of prior authorization gone too far, it likely won’t be the last. As ophthalmologists who have dedicated their lives to patient care, we feel compelled to speak out about a practice that is long overdue for reform. In addition to urging insurers to self-correct, we call on Congress to intervene and put reasonable guardrails around prior authorization so that patients in Virginia and across the country are better protected from abuse.

Originally used to control costs for expensive, experimental treatments, prior authorization has morphed into a tool that insurers too often abuse to deny routine care. In the case of cataract surgery, around 4 million Americans have their cataracts removed each year, helping them regain their sight and giving them the confidence to safely drive, work, cook and perform other activities of daily living. With an overall success rate of 99.5%, cataract surgery is one of the most effective and life-changing surgeries performed.