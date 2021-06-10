Donna Welch column: Strong unions are good for small business

Independent businesses in the meat industry are feeling the squeeze. A handful of giant supermarkets and meat and poultry processors call the shots, up and down the supply chain, imperiling family farms, small groceries and independent butcher shops alike.

The pandemic has reminded so many of us of what we value. Our families. The local businesses into which people like me pour our hopes and dreams. The importance of being treated with respect on the job, knowing employers will pay us a decent wage and protect our safety.

In my business, I work side-by-side with my employees. I want to show them the same care they show me by helping our business succeed.

But many big corporations take the opposite approach. To them, workers and small businesses are disposable. They think it’s OK to make delivery workers urinate in bottles, to tell families who want to go to church that they have to work on Sundays, or to drive family businesses to ruin.

Corporate interests think it’s OK to throw their weight around with our elected leaders while hoping we’ll blame each other — small business owner versus union member — when in fact, we need each other.