Donna Welch column: Strong unions are good for small business

I’m a small business owner from a union family from Flint, Mich., My grandfather, with a wife and seven children, took great risks to fight for a union and change the dangerous conditions in the auto factories.
By the time I was born, the union won by my grandfather and other workers had secured the building blocks of a stable future for their families.
Back then, a working person was much more likely to belong to a union than they are now. It also was far easier to start a small business.
At first glance, these two facts seem unrelated. But they go hand-in-hand. It’s no accident that small businesses had more power in the economy when unions were at their height. Effective unions help keep big corporations in check.
That’s why I support the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which would create a fair process for forming a union.
I now run a family-owned butcher shop in Alexandria, serving fresh meat and poultry. Neighborhood businesses like mine took off across this country when working people could be paid good wages through union contracts after World War II.
But big corporate lobbyists succeeded in winning new laws that increased inequality and were tilted against unions. The same types of policies that have driven the decline of good union jobs also have meant hard times for businesses like mine.
When working people have good jobs, that’s good for all of us, no matter our color or ZIP code, whether we own a business or work for one. We all want the freedom to prosper and have a say in our day-to-day lives. Stronger unions mean a stronger small business sector and a stronger democracy.
But, some political leaders have let corporations balloon in size and power, hurting both independent businesses and unions. With big corporations dominating markets, new businesses are less common, and small businesses employ a shrinking share of workers.
These corporate giants also have more muscle to inhibit or stop workers’ efforts to join together in a union. Throughout my life, I’ve watched the erosion of the unions my grandfather fought for.
For workers, more powerful corporations hold down wages. A worker in a union contract earns, on average, 11% more in wages. They’re more likely to have access to health care, retirement benefits and paid time off. This security is equal parts peace of mind and purchasing power. When consumers feel secure, they spend. That’s a win for small businesses.
On the other hand, outsized corporate power is a drag on small businesses. Our country’s biggest banks have no real interest in providing capital, the lifeblood of a business, to true small enterprises. They cater to other large corporations. And corporate giants dominate our supply chains.
Independent businesses in the meat industry are feeling the squeeze. A handful of giant supermarkets and meat and poultry processors call the shots, up and down the supply chain, imperiling family farms, small groceries and independent butcher shops alike.
The pandemic has reminded so many of us of what we value. Our families. The local businesses into which people like me pour our hopes and dreams. The importance of being treated with respect on the job, knowing employers will pay us a decent wage and protect our safety.
In my business, I work side-by-side with my employees. I want to show them the same care they show me by helping our business succeed.
But many big corporations take the opposite approach. To them, workers and small businesses are disposable. They think it’s OK to make delivery workers urinate in bottles, to tell families who want to go to church that they have to work on Sundays, or to drive family businesses to ruin.
Corporate interests think it’s OK to throw their weight around with our elected leaders while hoping we’ll blame each other — small business owner versus union member — when in fact, we need each other.
If working people and small business owners stand together, we can reduce corporate power and win more prosperity for all of us. That’s why I’m calling on U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., to champion the PRO Act, which protects workers’ freedom to form unions.
The PRO Act will restore balance in our economy and our democracy. And nothing could be more pro-business, if small businesses like mine are the ones you’re thinking about.
Donna Welch is the owner of Let’s Meat on the Avenue in Alexandria and is a member of Main Street Alliance. Contact her at: dwelchva@aol.com