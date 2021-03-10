Doris Crouse-Mays and Andrea Johnson column: How a recent sexual harassment bill went off the rails and failed to pass.

By Doris Crouse-Mays and Andrea Johnson

Sexual harassment is pervasive across workplaces in Virginia, but if you work for an employer with fewer than 15 employees, there isn’t much you can do about it.

What many people don’t know is there is a gaping hole in federal and Virginia law that leaves workers for employers with fewer than 15 people little to no protection against harassment on the basis of sex or race or disability.

At most, Virginia law only helps those who are working for employers with five or more employees if you are harassed and then fired — not if you are demoted for refusing sexual advances or your life is made a living hell by sexist and racist comments day in and day out.

Even if you work for a larger employer, you might be out of luck — courts frequently still apply outdated understandings of workplace harassment and dismiss the harm you have suffered.

Workplace harassment is a serious issue that our laws are failing to stop. But if you tuned into the Virginia General Assembly’s recent debate over the Safe and Thriving Workplaces Act — anti-harassment legislation to close these deep gaps in the law — you wouldn’t know it.