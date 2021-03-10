Doris Crouse-Mays and Andrea Johnson column: How a recent sexual harassment bill went off the rails and failed to pass.

By Doris Crouse-Mays and Andrea Johnson
Sexual harassment is pervasive across workplaces in Virginia, but if you work for an employer with fewer than 15 employees, there isn’t much you can do about it.
What many people don’t know is there is a gaping hole in federal and Virginia law that leaves workers for employers with fewer than 15 people little to no protection against harassment on the basis of sex or race or disability.
At most, Virginia law only helps those who are working for employers with five or more employees if you are harassed and then fired — not if you are demoted for refusing sexual advances or your life is made a living hell by sexist and racist comments day in and day out.
Even if you work for a larger employer, you might be out of luck — courts frequently still apply outdated understandings of workplace harassment and dismiss the harm you have suffered.
Workplace harassment is a serious issue that our laws are failing to stop. But if you tuned into the Virginia General Assembly’s recent debate over the Safe and Thriving Workplaces Act — anti-harassment legislation to close these deep gaps in the law — you wouldn’t know it.
Instead, you would have been left with the inaccurate impression that harassment is not a serious problem in Virginia, women regularly make up ridiculous claims and businesses need a free pass to harass to stay in the black.
This anti-harassment legislation is urgently needed. As research by the National Women’s Law Center shows, workplace harassment takes a severe toll on individuals’ economic, physical and mental well-being, and more than 7 in 10 victims face brutal retaliation for speaking up.
Now, with so many jobs being lost due to the pandemic — and deep uncertainty as to whether or when they will return — women, especially Black and brown women in low-paid, front-line jobs, face mounting pressures to remain silent when they experience abuse or lose the paychecks that keep their families alive.
Virginia legislators had a chance this session to protect their constituents from workplace harassment, but debate around this bill completely went off the rails as some legislators sought to sweep it under the rug and out of sight.
We watched this session as legislators — Democrats and Republicans alike — repeatedly whitewashed their opposition to the bill, claiming it should not pass because it would “burden” small businesses by holding them accountable for harassment.
But what is the small business case for sexually harassing your employees? There is no reason it should become acceptable to harass an employee if your business downsizes from 15 to 14 employees, and no evidence was presented to support the notion that small businesses’ economic viability depends on the right to harass employees with legal impunity.
As the bill pingponged from committee to committee — sometimes with a cursory hearing, once with no hearing at all — it became clear that many legislators were far more concerned with protecting businesses from supposedly “rampant” harassment lawsuits and women making frivolous claims, than protecting workers from harassment.
Their concerns could not be more disconnected from reality. Completely lost in the debate was the fact that 99.8% of sexual harassment victims never file formal discrimination charges.
That in large part is because they know they run a real risk of retaliation and the deck is stacked against them in court — so what’s the point? This is especially true for women of color whose lives routinely are dismissed by the current legal standards and employer carveouts.
The irony of it all is that the Safe and Thriving Workplaces Act would have helped employers avoid lawsuits by giving employers further guidance on what constitutes harassment, therefore aiding their efforts to prevent and stop it.
And when workers are treated fairly at work, they are more engaged, productive and less likely to leave the job — so there are compelling business interests to ending harassment. Moreover, the bill sought to create a fair, unbiased process both for employers and for employees to get to the bottom of what actually happened when harassment is alleged.
In the middle of a pandemic that has put workers’ lives and livelihoods on a razor’s edge, it was deeply disturbing to see many legislators lose sight of who holds power and who is harmed by harassment.
What about the single mom of two making $12 an hour on the front lines of a grocery store who’s unable to get help to stop her supervisor’s repeated sexual advances? What about the restaurant worker who every day must decide whether to put her health at risk to get tips from customers who ask her to pull down her mask so they “know how much to tip” her?
Next year, the General Assembly will get another shot at passing this bill. Virginians’ safety in the workplace literally depends on it — and they can’t afford to wait any longer.
Doris Crouse-Mays is president of the Virginia AFL-CIO. Contact her at: www.va-aflcio.org
Andrea Johnson is director of state policy at the National Women’s Law Center. Contact her at: www.nwlc.org