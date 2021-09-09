Doris Crouse-Mays column: PRO Act supports Virginia's workers

This past weekend, thousands of Virginia’s working families safely enjoyed the annual Labor Day holiday with close friends, family and loved ones. Even though many large gatherings were put on hold, the progress made thanks to access to COVID-19 vaccines puts us at a stark contrast to where we were in 2020.

But while so much has changed since this time last year, so much remains to be done in order to build a better future for our workers and set Virginia on the path to economic recovery.

We’ve all seen the news headlines featuring employers lamenting over a so-called “labor shortage,” claiming workers are not returning to their old jobs and instead choosing to live off of unemployment benefits.

This is, plain and simple, a lie. There is no “labor shortage.” Instead we are in the midst of a crisis of wages and outdated labor laws. We would not be here if it weren’t for the essential workers who carried our economy through the pandemic — we owe everything to them.

I’ll start with wages. Per Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell: “We don’t see wages moving up yet. And presumably, we would see that in a really tight labor market.”