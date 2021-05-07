Doyle McManus column: Every president faces a major crisis. What will Biden's be?

But he can rest assured: The crises will come.

For one thing, the record numbers of unaccompanied children crossing into the United States from Mexico will have to be addressed.

After weeks of relying on the same, overcrowded facilities used under Trump, the administration has succeeded in moving most of the children to better facilities. But thousands of immigrant children in jeopardy isn’t something the administration wants to be dealing with, and the overall situation on the border still could turn worse.

Another potential crisis is vaccine exports. Some Americans might be hesitant to stick out their own arms, but how will they feel if Biden starts giving away “American” doses? The administration initially rejected pleas from India that it export COVID-19 vaccines or lift U.S drug firms’ patent protections, citing its responsibility to take care of Americans first.

But as India’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose, China rushed in with well-publicized medical aid and U.S.-Indian relations slid toward a crisis. So the Biden administration reversed itself, announcing this past week that it would ship millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, which haven’t been approved for U.S. use.