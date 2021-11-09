E. Thomas Ewing, Kiana Wilkerson and Katherine Randall column: Julia James, Richmond nurse and U.S. Army veteran

By E. Thomas Ewing, Katherine Randall and Kiana Wilkerson
In August 1944, Army officer Julia E. James landed in England with the first detachment of African American nurses assigned to the European war. Her service as an Army nurse, and her training in tuberculosis care, provide insight into the history of African Americans in Virginia and in the U.S. military, and Veterans Day this week affords an opportunity to understand how this history was shaped by institutional segregation — while also recognizing the achievements of individuals.
Born in 1908 in Richmond to parents Nathaniel, a porter, and Missouri, a laundress, James attended the Virginia Normal and Industrial Institute and entered the training program for tuberculosis nurses at Piedmont Sanatorium in Burkeville. When James and her classmates completed the Piedmont training program in June 1934, their accomplishments and potential were celebrated in the annual commencement program.
Eleven graduates, including James, received diplomas from Dr. Warren F. Draper, Virginia commissioner for health, as well as pins from Dr. J.B. Woodson, superintendent and medical director at Piedmont. A rousing address was delivered by Douglas Southall Freeman, editor of the Richmond News Leader, who denounced the “cruel policy of social injustice” that lowered standards of living for African Americans.
Illustrating a paternalistic approach, Freeman placed the responsibility for improving this situation on African Americans, whom he exhorted to seek further education, exercise patience and remain optimistic. Although Freeman conceded that African Americans may have been “too patient,” his speech did not call for white leaders to challenge Jim Crow barriers in public health.
After graduating from Piedmont, James worked as superintendent of nurses at Pine Camp Tuberculosis Hospital in Richmond, and she entered military service in January 1943. In August 1944, when James and 60 other nurses landed in England, their service was praised by Gen. Benjamin O. Davis: “The American people expect great things of you, and I know you are going to live up to all the traditions of your profession and bring honor to the service.” Capt. Mary Petty, detachment commander, proclaimed that the nurses had two missions: “to render the greatest possible service to casualties in this theatre and to do everything within their power to improve race relations.”
Photographs of nurses disembarking from transports and attending lectures were published in Black newspapers, including the Detroit Tribune and Southern News, yet these women received almost no attention from white newspapers. The New York Age predicted that “many more will be given the opportunity of being of service to humanity and practice the profession to which they have dedicated their lives.”
Despite the promise that they would join the effort to smash the Nazis, these nurses were assigned to care for German prisoners. After this assignment was revealed by several Black newspapers, the War Department grudgingly conceded that African American nurses were caring for captured Germans, but because white nurses were assigned to the same hospital, “there was no discrimination.” In a January 1945 article, these nurses affirmed their professional duty and humanitarian obligation to care for even the wounded enemy, but they “looked forward to nursing ‘their own boys’ and would be happiest when that opportunity came.”
The sentiments expressed by these Army nurses, as well as remarks at the Piedmont commencement ceremony, were reflective of the challenges facing African American health care workers in the Jim Crow era. Even as these women pursued opportunities to serve, segregated institutions constrained their professional roles and even their patriotic duties.
Our project explores the history of Virginia’s first two tuberculosis sanatoriums: Catawba, founded in 1908 for white patients, and Piedmont, founded in 1918 for African American patients. We seek more information about patients, nurses and community members associated with these institutions.
Julia James married Master Sgt. Emmett Green in 1943 and left the military in November 1945. No further records have been located about her life prior to her death in 2001. A grave marker at Washington Memorial Park in Henrico County’s Sandston community testifies to her military service: “Julia E. Green, 1st Lt US Army, World War II, Feb 3 1908 — Feb 16 2001.”
As we recognize Veterans Day, the contributions of Lieutenant James and the complicated legacies of service in a time of segregation must be recognized, preserved and understood.
E. Thomas Ewing, Ph.D., is a professor of history at Virginia Tech. His research interests include the history of medicine and public history. Contact him at: etewing@vt.edu
Katherine Randall, Ph.D., graduated in 2021 from Virginia Tech’s program in rhetoric and writing and is a lecturer of technical communication at the University of Central Florida. Her research focuses on public health communication and health disparities. Contact her at: katerandall@vt.edu
Kiana Wilkerson is a second-year graduate student in the history master’s program at Virginia Tech. Her research interests include 20th-century African American history and representation specifically in comic books. Contact her at: kdwilkerson20@vt.edu