Ed Baine column: Providing secure, reliable energy

As the temperatures rise in Virginia this summer, you might have questions about your electric bill and how you will be able to pay for your service as uncertainty over the pandemic continues.
You also might want to know whether the electric grid will be able to meet heavy demand on sweltering days and how your actions factor into the global effort to combat climate change.
I write to assure our Virginia customers of three things. First, Dominion Energy is here to help if you are struggling financially. Second, the grid is ready to meet our customers’ power demands this summer. And third, we are making great strides toward a clean energy future in the commonwealth.
For more than 16 months, we have made sure Virginians dealing with the pandemic have the electric service needed for work and school, even in the hardest of times. We continue to work with customers by suspending disconnections for nonpayment, increasing eligibility and funding for EnergyShare bill assistance, and offering up to two years to catch up on bills without a down payment, interest or penalties.
And soon we will initiate a program to help those who are facing a higher energy burden. Customers whose individual or household income is less than 150% of the federal poverty level would be eligible to have their electricity costs capped at a predetermined level as enabled by legislation passed by the General Assembly.
Our investment in upgrading and maintaining the electric grid — along with our dedicated team at the ready to answer the bell — provides access to safe, reliable service no matter the weather. The commonwealth’s regulated utility framework ensures that we can maintain great service as we continue to increase our renewable energy resources.
This structure provides multiple layers of consumer protection that do not exist in deregulated states where multiple third-party energy providers fight over profits with little regulatory or legislative oversight.
While customers in deregulated states worry that extreme heat and cold weather will lead to blackouts, Virginia customers can rest assured the grid will meet their needs. In Virginia, regulated utilities such as Dominion Energy are required to provide reliable electricity to all customers in their service area. Keeping the lights on is the foremost objective. Doing so requires substantial investment and is subject to oversight at the state and federal level.
Plus, the commonwealth’s regulated framework allows us to make these efforts and keep our rates afforable and below the national average. In fact, our typical Virginia residential customers’ electric bill makes up a smaller portion of their total household expenditures today than a decade ago.
The latest figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration show residential customers in deregulated states pay roughly 30% more on average than Virginians for electricity.
This is to say nothing of the ongoing deregulation issues elsewhere in the country. Just last month, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey called for an end to electric deregulation in her state for the residential customer segment, citing a study showing those customers paid $425 million more for their electric bills than if they had stayed with their incumbent utility.
California has struggled with persistent reliability problems. The Maryland Office of People’s Counsel found that households in the state were paying $34 million more per year for electricity under deregulation than if they had purchased from their utilities.
Thankfully, policymakers have chosen to keep Virginia’s current regulatory structure in place and enacted legislation that would further support efforts to provide safe, reliable, affordable and clean energy to Virginia customers.
Those efforts include transforming the distribution grid to allow customers to have more control over their usage and their bills, undergrounding power lines that are most outage-prone, crediting more than $200 million to customers who fell behind on bills during the pandemic, and setting in place the future of clean energy by requiring Dominion Energy to generate electricity through 100% carbon-free sources by 2045.
Just a year after the passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, progress already is easily seen. With the third-largest solar fleet nationwide among utility holding companies, the largest offshore wind project under development in the United States off Virginia Beach, and four nuclear units in Virginia providing around-the-clock carbon-free generation, Dominion Energy is well on its way to net-zero emissions.
Dominion Energy is committed to providing our customers safe, reliable, affordable and clean energy. As summer heat continues, you can rest assured your energy is secure for the future.
Edward Baine is president of Dominion Energy Virginia. You can contact him at E.Baine@dominionenergy.com.