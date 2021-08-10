Ed Baine column: Providing secure, reliable energy

As the temperatures rise in Virginia this summer, you might have questions about your electric bill and how you will be able to pay for your service as uncertainty over the pandemic continues.

You also might want to know whether the electric grid will be able to meet heavy demand on sweltering days and how your actions factor into the global effort to combat climate change.

I write to assure our Virginia customers of three things. First, Dominion Energy is here to help if you are struggling financially. Second, the grid is ready to meet our customers’ power demands this summer. And third, we are making great strides toward a clean energy future in the commonwealth.

For more than 16 months, we have made sure Virginians dealing with the pandemic have the electric service needed for work and school, even in the hardest of times. We continue to work with customers by suspending disconnections for nonpayment, increasing eligibility and funding for EnergyShare bill assistance, and offering up to two years to catch up on bills without a down payment, interest or penalties.