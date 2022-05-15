Ed McMahon column: New life for small cities

When Amazon announced it was locating its East Coast headquarters in Arlington, it cemented Northern Virginia’s reputation as the state’s economic powerhouse. But there is another less well-known story of economic revitalization playing out across the commonwealth. Despite the pressures of a global pandemic, rising inflation and economic dislocations, local civic and elected leaders are breathing new life into smaller communities — from Cape Charles to Culpeper and from Southern Virginia to the Shenandoah Valley.

In fact, the pandemic — along with flexible work policies and the rising cost of housing — is accelerating the migration of people, jobs and capital away from high-cost metro areas like Washington, Boston and New York. The shift creates an opportunity for smaller, less expensive cities and towns that take a place-based approach to economic development.

This is the strategy of Main Street America, a national nonprofit holding its annual conference in Richmond this week. As Main Street leaders from around the country gather here, it is worth considering what smaller Virginia communities are doing to reboot their economies.

In a world where people and capital are footloose, the quality of the community is of critical, new importance. Increasingly, talented workers are choosing where they want to live first and figuring out their job situations later.

What is more, many young people are willing to sacrifice salary for the ideal community. This is where Main Street comes in. It is a tried-and-true approach to economic development that focuses on leveraging a community’s existing assets — including walkable downtown areas, historic buildings, locally owned businesses and unique character — to create places where people want to live, work and visit.

Take for example the city of Danville, which once was a thriving manufacturing town in Southside Virginia. As in many other textile towns, the mills closed and the city declined. For many years, the city unsuccessfully tried to attract new industries.

It was only when Danville put a new emphasis on historic preservation and downtown revitalization that the city began turning around. Following a revitalization plan, Danville began using entrepreneurship training, small-business grants, historic preservation and community events to bring people downtown.

Since then, the River District Association — Danville’s local Main Street affiliate — has attracted $220 million in new public and private investment, and seen 100 new businesses open. There even is a plan to restore the old Dan River Mills textile factory, once Virginia’s largest mill, as a commercial and residential property.

The city of Lynchburg offers another example of locally powered economic revitalization. Once down on its heels after shoppers and retailers decamped to the suburbs, Lynchburg is well on its way to recovery after the Downtown Lynchburg Association partnered with the city on a transformation plan.

The Lynchburg City Council pledged $1 million a year for 20 years for downtown infrastructure, leading to the creation of an 8-acre Riverfront Park, and new pedestrian walkways and overlooks. It also stimulated millions in private investment. Today, visitors will find 38 restaurants, many locally owned shops, two high-end boutique hotels, major attractions like the Academy Center for the Arts and 900-plus new residential units.

The transformations of Danville and Lynchburg illustrate the power of the Main Street approach, which focuses on preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. In 2021 alone, Virginia Main Street communities attracted $76 million in new investment, completed 433 building rehabilitation projects and helped 28 Virginia communities add 147 net new businesses, all during a pandemic. This was accomplished without the sort of corporate welfare so common in America today.

Dollar for dollar, pound for pound, Main Street is one of the most effective economic development programs ever created. It works because Main Street communities recognize small steps, small businesses, small deals and small developments can add up to big impact.

Since the program’s inception in 1980, Main Street communities have seen almost $75 billion in new investment, and every $1 of public money invested in Main Street has leveraged more than $18 of private investment.

The Main Street approach also works because it focuses on creating better places. This is important because the link between quality of place, and the ability to attract and retain residents and talent, is becoming increasingly clear.

Most small communities never will attract the equivalent of an Amazon headquarters, and the strategy of throwing money at big business simply is unrealistic for most smaller cities and towns. A better, more realistic approach is rebuilding a strong downtown and investing in the creation of a great place.

This approach helps existing businesses. It creates diverse, durable local economies. And it means taxpayers end up investing in themselves rather than subsidizing big businesses.