Eddie Oliver column: Families are facing a food crisis. Without federal action, food banks will face one, too.

Nationally, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) food purchases of U.S.-grown food make up around 30% of all food distributed by the vast network of food banks, partner pantries and meal programs. In just a few short weeks, USDA food is expected to decline by 50%. At the same time, the Virginia’s network is experiencing a sustained 25% increase in demand for food, as the pandemic and economic downturn continue with no end in sight.

Less food plus more need: This is an equation that translates to people being turned away from food banks without the help they need. This devastating outcome can be avoided if the federal government revisits the cut to the amount of necessary and nutritious food we receive.

Every year, the USDA helps move billions of pounds of healthy food from farmers to food banks to families — helping to ensure produce, dairy and other pantry staples don’t go to waste, and instead fuel students for learning and help cash-strapped seniors keep their plates full. However, under current policy, the USDA will scale back food support for food banks, spelling disaster for the ability of Virginia’s food banks to help our neighbors facing dire circumstances.

Across Virginia, our food banks are purchasing at least twice as much food as they did at this time in 2019. This is not sustainable. Generally, there are few easy answers for decision-makers as they try to get us through this public health and economic emergency — but this issue is unique in that the answer is right in front of us. During a time of historic need, when groceries are more expensive, the USDA has a critical opportunity to ensure food banks maintain a steady and critical supply of food needed to support the hundreds of thousands of people we serve.