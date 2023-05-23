In an anti-China panic, Montana has banned one of the world’s most popular social media apps. That’s plain stupid — but rising concern about social media’s effect on young people is the opposite of stupid.
It’s true that TikTok’s parent company is Chinese, and it’s true that the Chinese Communist government has significant leverage over it. That’s why TikTok is verboten on government devices in the U.S., as well as in the U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
But it verges on hysteria to say, as Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte does, that, “The Chinese Communist Party using TikTok to spy on Americans, violate their privacy, and collect their personal, private, and sensitive information is well-documented.” What TikTok does with our personal, private and sensitive information is no different from what homegrown social media giants do with it.
Speaking of those homegrown social media giants like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter and countless smaller players, they, just like TikTok, are all vulnerable to credible claims that they’ve played a part in exacerbating depression and other psychological problems.
No doubt, social media has real benefits: young people can stay in touch, learn about things they never imagined, consume endless streams of fun and challenging and enriching cultural offerings. But we’re only beginning to get our arms around its risks in disrupting teens’ sleep, exposing them to bullying, elevating unrealistic body images and magnifying the endless craving for attention and approval that are already endemic to those fragile years.
A federal law passed in 1998, before any of them had taken over our world, makes the age of 13 the official, federally sanctioned gateway to the universe.
Why? No especially good reason. Over the decades, we’ve rethought the age of criminal responsibility, not to mention the age at which people can drink and buy guns and smoke. We don’t need 50 different sets of rules for social media companies to navigate. Rather, while respecting parents’ rights to parent, we should have a single thoughtful set of federal rules that keep kids safe and healthy.
Fear of Richmond's "bloodthirsty" rock group GWAR led to sevearl canceled dates on the band's European tour. But the sensational press coverage only heightened the interest in "the new bad boys of rock."
Nightmare come true — perhaps GWAR's new recording contract with Metal Blade/Warner Bros. proves the prediction made by Mike "Beefcake the Mighty" Bishop several years ago: "GWAR will kind of rot the music industry from inside out — because it deserves it." The popular Richmond band also moved its complex operation into a larger studio last week.
Photos from the Richmond Times-Dispatch archives of the heavy-metal GWAR.
One of the members of GWAR waves hello to those watching him skate to the Main Street Grill at Main and 17th streets in 1986.
TIMES-DISPATCH
Dave Brockie portrayed Oderus Urungus in GWAR. Brockie died Sunday, March 23, 2014, at his Richmond home.
TIMES-DISPATCH
GWAR mainstays Chuck Vargas (left) and Hunter Jackson make room in the basement for the new studio bought with funds from their record deal with Master Records in 1990.
TIMES-DISPATCH
Fear of Richmond's "bloodthirsty" rock group GWAR led to sevearl canceled dates on the band's European tour. But the sensational press coverage only heightened the interest in "the new bad boys of rock."
TIMES-DISPATCH
Nightmare come true — perhaps GWAR's new recording contract with Metal Blade/Warner Bros. proves the prediction made by Mike "Beefcake the Mighty" Bishop several years ago: "GWAR will kind of rot the music industry from inside out — because it deserves it." The popular Richmond band also moved its complex operation into a larger studio last week.
GWAR
Richmond's GWAR, known for its theatrical performance/art schtick, performs in 1987.
TIMES-DISPATCH
Splattered GWAR fans at Metro, 1991
TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's shock-rock band GWAR has released a new album, "Scumdogs of the Universe," which is sure to generate controversy for its lyrics laced with obscenities.
It verges on hysteria to say, as Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte does, that, “The Chinese Communist Party using TikTok to spy on Americans, violate their privacy, and collect their personal, private, and sensitive information is well-documented.”