Editorial: Combating hate by inspiring future generations to stand against it

On June 27, the “Stand Against Antisemitism” rally brought together members of the faith community, elected officials and the public. What role can the museum play in countering rising antisemitism and hate crimes?

Two years ago, a study by the Schoen Consulting Group found that the more Americans know about the Holocaust, the more likely they are to keep away from racism, intolerance and antisemitism. The reverse also is true. When people have not heard about the Holocaust, they are more likely to tolerate antisemitism. So our job never has been more important.

In August, the Virginia Holocaust Museum, the Black History Museum and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture are collaborating to bring the Violins of Hope to Richmond. This is a collection of 60 violins played by Jewish musicians in the camps and ghettos during the Holocaust. Each violin tells a story of resilience such as surviving the horrors of Dachau and Auschwitz or playing concerts in the ghetto of Vilna, and more. A community steering committee is preparing unique experiences through exhibits, a concert series, educational programs and outreach to audiences across central Virginia. The way that you counter the rise of antisemitism is through programs like Violins of Hope, along with teaching many visitors, teachers and students about the Holocaust and other genocides.