Diving headfirst into the anti-LGBTQ+ culture war, North Carolina Republicans have filed legislation intended to prevent transgender female athletes from playing on women’s high school sports teams.
Senate Bill 631, titled the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” is sponsored by all 30 Senate Republicans. The House version of the bill has several dozen sponsors.
The bill states that sports teams must be “expressly designated by the biological sex of the team participants.” If it passes, North Carolina would join a list of 20 states that ban transgender athletes from playing high school sports according to their gender identity.
At a press conference Wednesday, Republicans claimed women’s sports are “under attack,” insisting that the bill is “needed legislation.” But the so-called problem is small. So small that there are only about 15 transgender student athletes participating in high school sports in the entire state of North Carolina, HighSchoolOT reported this week.
Per WRAL, that’s a tiny fraction of the roughly 180,000 student athletes who participated statewide last year. Moreover, they don’t appear to be bothering anyone. No specific issues with competition or opportunity were cited by Republicans at the press conference.
“I can honestly tell you that, to date, there has been little to no adverse impact from these students participating in our program,” North Carolina High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker told HighSchoolOT.
That’s not stopping Republican lawmakers. Sen. Vickie Sawyer, one of the bill’s sponsors, acknowledged at the press conference that the number of transgender athletes currently participating in high school sports is low, but insisted the bill is still necessary as a kind of proactive measure.
“Just because it’s not happening right now at this moment doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future,” Sawyer said.
But something else is happening right now. Trans students are being targeted and stigmatized in North Carolina and all over the country, and this bill only exacerbates the damage being done.
Republicans were careful to emphasize that their bill is about protecting girls and women, not targeting the LGBTQ+ community. But they don’t have to be overt about it in order for it to be true, and the fact that they’re choosing to be more implicit in their bigotry doesn’t minimize the harm.
To say that women and girls need protecting in the first place implies that transgender people are a threat. They’re not. But they are students, too, and they deserve the same opportunities as their peers. They do not deserve to be singled out and treated like there is something wrong with the way they exist in the world.
Besides, the GOP’s assertions that this bill is somehow necessary to preserve a “level playing field” in women’s sports don’t exactly hold water. There is an incomplete body of evidence to support the claim that biological male athletes have an inherent physical advantage, especially since there are so few examples to point to. A comprehensive scientific review commissioned by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport found that there is currently no substantial evidence of biological advantages for trans women competing in women’s sports.
The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act is one of a whopping six anti-trans bills filed at the North Carolina legislature this week. Also among them was a bill to prohibit gender-affirming treatment, such as hormone therapy, for minors. Just like the bathroom bill and “Don’t Say Gay,” this kind of legislation is merely bigotry disguised as concern for safety.
It seems North Carolina Republicans still have not learned their lesson from House Bill 2. Such bills don’t solve any actual problems, but they create plenty of them. They’re shameful and embarrassing. They potentially deprive North Carolina of economic opportunities that are of real benefit to the people who live in the state already.
So, what do Republicans actually stand to gain by targeting the vulnerable? The answer is simple: political points. By framing the issue as a crusade to protect young female athletes, Republicans get to play the part of the hero. But picking on those who are smaller and less powerful hardly makes you a hero. It just makes you a bully.
10-06-1988 (cutline): A new gate at the west end of Maymont Park's Japanese Garden was dedicated today. Before Virginia's first lady, Jeannie P. Baliles, and other dignitaries arrived, Peggy Singlemann, a park horticulturalist, prepared the ribbon for the ceremony.
02-11-1951 (cutline): This stone stable in Maymont Park is being converted into a nature center, sponsored by the Richmond Council of Garden Clubs in co-operation with the Department of Recreation and Parks.
03-10-1967 (cutline): Lawrence Agnew Jr. (left) and Gabriel Poulin set up a display of birds as they prepare the Maymont Nature Center for its opening Sunday at 2 p.m. Agenw and Poulin are nature and wildlife specialists with the Richmond Department of Recreation and Parks, which is establishing the facility as a complement to the Maymont-Virginia Wildlife Exhibit and the Children's Farm. The nature center is on the second floor of the former carriage house of the Dooley Estate at Maymont.
10-18-1976 (cutline): In spite of yesterday's rain, a few Richmonders arrived for ceremonies dedicating the new Mary Parsons Nature Center at Maymont Park in a building that formerly was a hay barn. The center was financed by a $250,000 gift to the Maymont Foundation; it opened to the public today. Described as a fully equipped environmental learning facility, the nature center contains live animals native to Virginia, as well as displays depicting many aspects of the state's environment.
10-18-1976 (cutline): In spite of yesterday's rain, a few Richmonders arrived for ceremonies dedicating the new Mary Parsons Nature Center at Maymont Park in a building that formerly was a hay barn. The center was financed by a $250,000 gift to the Maymont Foundation; it opened to the public today. Described as a fully equipped environmental learning facility, the nature center contains live animals native to Virginia, as well as displays depicting many aspects of the state's environment.
12-04-1986 (cutline): Janet Lucas (left) and Emily Skinner kicked up their heels as "Florenz Ziegfeld and His Cancan Girls" greeted guests at a reception yesterday at Maymont. The event was conducted for the Maymont House Benevolent Society, major contributors to the restoration of the mansion left by Maj. James H. Dooley to the city. The members were the first to see the house's holiday decorations.
10-18-1976 (cutline): Paul C. Nagle of Vienna points out for his sons, David and Paul, various forms of sea life found in Virginia as they are depicted in a new display at Maymont Park. The exhibit is part of the Mary Parsons Nature Center, which was opened yesterday. The center is in a renovated hay barn at the park and will be open daily except Mondays.
04-15-1954 (cutline): If yesterday's warms unny weather will convince you it's Spring, here's some irrefutable evidence--tulips in full bloom at Maymont Park. Temperatures climbed to 78 degrees here yesterday. Today is expected to be as warm with a few showers likely.
10-24-1988 (cutline): Shades of the past. Patty Elmer-Bush (left) of Virignia Beach and Charlene Bullard of Richmond engage in a 1860s-style discussion yesterday at Maymont Park. The two were participating in the park's annual "turn-of-the-century" lawn party and equestrian event.
10-27-1985 (cutline): Grin and bear. Teddy bear faces are the only ones not grinning in this picture. The bears will be joined by others at Maymont's Victorian Day Program today. The Victorian-attired humans in the picture--who will be joined by others for picnics, entertainment and activities--are Mrs. Michael McCaig, carriage curator and her daughter, Sarah, 7 months; Michael Leslie Brown, 2 1/2; and program coordinator Richard Cheatham.
06-16-1982 (cutline): A peacock, its tail feathers down, pauses in the shade under the wisteria that covers the arbor at the Italian Gardens in Maymont Park. A park official says several peacocks roam the grounds, where one of their favorite activities is preening in front of windows so they can see their reflections.
A look back at one of Richmond's most well known parks.
06-19-1974 (cutline): Mrs. Charles Thalhimer sits in the Italian Garden at Maymont Park.
06-30-1982 (cutline): Children attending Maymont's summer day camp try out a Conestoga wagon displayed at the Nature Center.
07-04-1977: Afternoon parade for Fourth of July drew hundreds to Maymont Park.
09-27-1988 (cutline): Maymont's new tram makes hour-long loops around the park so that visitors may see the sights while sitting down.
06-20-1983 (cutline): Kursti North (left) wears vintage hat, dress; Jessie Goodwin made her hat.
10-28-1985: Maymont Victorian Day
06-27-1988 (cutline): William F. Long, dressed for his role as the Dooley's butler is Maymont's volunteer emeritus.
06-16-1982 (cutline): A peacock, its tail feathers down, pauses in the shade under the wisteria that covers the arbor at the Italian Gardens in Maymont Park. A park official says several peacocks roam the grounds, where one of their favorite activities is preening in front of windows so they can see their reflections.