Arresting climate change requires, among other things, the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. But managing the transition from gas-powered cars won’t be easy. President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed new rules to sharply limit tailpipe emissions, with the aim of compelling automakers to devote at least two-thirds of new sales to EVs within the next decade. For this policy to work, the government will have to get a lot of other things right.
The logic behind the plan is straightforward: To eliminate carbon emissions by 2050, the U.S. needs to slash pollution from cars and trucks. Getting more electric vehicles on the road will help. But without supporting policies, EVs are unlikely to cut carbon emissions as much as advocates envision. Policymakers owe the public an honest accounting of costs and benefits.
Worldwide, EVs account for 13% of new car sales, up from 0.2% a decade ago. Their market share in the U.S. has nearly doubled over the last year, to 5.8%, thanks in part to federal tax credits of $7,500 included in the Inflation Reduction Act. Biden’s new regulations aim to accelerate the transition, by lowering the cap on carbon emissions for new vehicles by 56% between 2026 and 2032. For automakers to meet the tougher standards, 67% of their sales would have to come from zero-emission EVs. The administration projects that this will reduce America’s carbon footprint by 7.3 billion tons by 2055, the equivalent of eliminating four years’ worth of transportation-related emissions.
Such goals are laudable, but as things stand it’s doubtful that the U.S. can achieve them. Generous subsidies have juiced demand for EVs, but maintaining them will be costly. The average price of a new EV is still $12,000 higher than that of a gas guzzler. Experts project that it may reach parity as early as this year, but even then, Americans are unlikely to abandon their gas-powered cars if the battery-charging infrastructure remains inadequate. Note too that EV buyers don’t typically stop driving their other cars: Current EV owners have an average of 2.7 vehicles, compared to 2.1 among all households, and two-thirds use their gas-powered vehicles more often.
Other factors will also complicate the transition. The auto industry’s rapid shift to EVs at the expense of new and more efficient gas-powered models might cause some consumers to keep driving dirtier vehicles longer than they otherwise would. Electric vehicles also create carbon footprints of their own, once one accounts for the mineral extraction needed to assemble their batteries and the electricity needed to power them. That’s to say nothing of the supply-chain challenges: At the moment, production of numerous vital components is largely controlled by China.
EV uptake should certainly be encouraged — but alongside measures to mitigate these challenges and guard against unintended consequences. Policymakers need to speed the buildout of charging stations and promote domestic extraction of critical minerals. No less important, cheaper fuel-efficient alternatives and rival zero-emission technologies should be allowed to compete with EVs on level terms.
Ideally, an economy-wide tax on carbon emissions should be part of the mix. This would raise the price of gasoline and encourage consumers to buy clean-energy cars (regardless of the technology used) while driving their older, dirtier models less. Crucially, it would also promote energy efficiency more broadly and accelerate efforts to decarbonize the supply of electricity. Granted, building political support in the U.S. for a carbon tax is challenging. Until that changes, the government can still incentivize low-carbon transportation more effectively — by extending tax credits to gas-powered hybrids and imposing congestion charges on high-polluting cars in urban areas, for example.
Fighting climate change requires a comprehensive and coherent strategy. EVs are part of the answer, but only part. Much hard work remains to be done.
In January 1970, five straight days of below-freezing temperatures froze the lake at Byrd Park in Richmond and brought out the ice skaters.
In March 1961, Richmond’s sixth annual Boat and Sports Show was on its way to the Arena. To promote the event, a small tugboat and a sailboat visited Shields Lake at Byrd Park. The sailboat was a new “bantam” model, only 9 feet long by 4 feet wide and just over 100 pounds. The lake demonstration showed how easily children could handle the boat.
In November 1938, an early appearance of winter painted a striking picture at Byrd Park. The storm dropped 7.5 inches of snow on Richmond, about double the previous record for a November snowfall set in 1929.
This January 1936 image shows the Carillon in Byrd Park as seen from across Swan Lake. The design for a memorial to World War I’s dead was debated in the mid-1920s, with Richmond industrialist Granville Valentine leading a campaign for a carillon – despite a war memorial commission favoring an alternative. The state ultimately endorsed a carillon, and the bell tower was dedicated in October 1932.
In June 1951, amid high temperatures and humidity, Shields Lake in Byrd Park and other pools in Richmond were setting attendance records. Shields Lake was a whites-only public swimming facility that was closed in 1955. City officials cited the high cost of necessary repairs, not court rulings against segregation, and said several new neighborhood pools could be built for less than renovating the lake facility.
This May 1948 image shows Boy Scouts enjoying the lake at Camp Shawondasee in Chesterfield County. In May 1965, the camp shut its doors after more than 50 years serving Scouts in the region. The urbanization of Chesterfield around it, limited drinking water and a lake that didn’t hold up to a whole summer of campers led the Scouts to find a new location in Goochland County. The next year, the YMCA purchased the land, and its Camp Thunderbird still operates there today.
In early October 1952, temperatures reached into the mid-80s, and people around the area found ways to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather. These boys soaked up the sun while fishing at Shields Lake in Richmond. A day later, temperatures dropped into the 60s after a cold front arrived.
In June 1969, 10 new paddle boats were put into service on Fountain Lake in Byrd Park in Richmond. In the lead boat are (from left) Larry Tucker and Eugene Mosby. In the second boat are Mark Waldron; his father. I.H. Waldron; and Barry Graves.
In January 1963, man and nature shared Westhampton Lake at the University of Richmond, where clear skies and just-above-freezing temperatures allowed ice skaters and ducks to carve out their own spaces.
In September 1951, a boy fished at the dam of Lakeside Lake in Henrico County. Lewis Ginter built the dam in the 1890s to connect Lakeside Park to the Lakeside Wheel Club. Today, the lake is in on the grounds of Jefferson Lakeside Country Club.
In January 1957, the University of Richmond's Boatwright Memorial Library created a vivid reflection in Westhampton Lake. Students were in the middle of exam week at the time. TONING COMPLETE Lights from the Boatwright Memorial Library are reflected in the lake at the University of Richmond. ORG XMIT: RIC1210201616353479
8/29/2015: In February 1967, ducks braved single-digit temperatures as they made their way across a frozen lake at Byrd Park in Richmond.
Don Pennell
In July 1961, two men fished for bluegills in Chickahominy Lake, a large water supply reservoir along the New Kent-Charles City county line.
In June 1966, Camp Pocahontas counselor Nora Galvin (left) instructed campers Robin and Stephanie Fessler about canoeing at Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield County.
Boating spectators take it easy beside Byrd Park's Fountain Lake.
