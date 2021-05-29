Editorial: Housing Resource Line helps foster stability in a time of great need

Data provided by the PHA shows that in roughly nine months’ time, the HRL is filling a void. The hotline has fielded nearly 4,700 calls, connecting more than 150 households to nearly $500,000 in financial assistance for issues including rent, utilities and more.

But the aid extends far beyond money. “Rental options” was the No. 1 service needed (37%), with many people just seeking safe, affordable rooms in the area.

Another 5% of calls were for “legal support.” One possible scenario is a tenant trying to understand the ramifications of a pay-or-quit notice — the time when a landlord gives a five-day deadline to either fulfill rent or move, VALegalAid.org explains. If payment is not made in that time frame, the landlord can start an eviction in court.

No matter what the need might be, HRL specialists can step in with expertise on the individual’s place in a housing issue, the range of organizations that serve the community, the eligibility requirements for any resources, the status of available aid programs and more guidance.